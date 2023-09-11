Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Technika

Anker's 622 MagGo Power Bank nabízí bezdrátové nabíjení za skvělou cenu

ByRobert Andrew

11. 2023
Anker's 622 MagGo Power Bank nabízí bezdrátové nabíjení za skvělou cenu

Looking for a wireless charging power bank for your iPhone? Anker’s 622 MagGo Magnetic Battery is currently on sale for just $39.99, $30 off its original price. This portable power bank has a capacity of 5,000mAh and can wirelessly power a compatible iPhone at 7.5W. While it may not be as fast as Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack, it offers a much more affordable option. The MagGo also features a folding kickstand that can hold even a Max-sized iPhone, and it can double as a wireless charging pad when propped up. Anker also offers a more basic version, the 621 MagGo, for $29.99, which does not include the kickstand.

In addition to the power bank, there are other deals available. The Lego Super Mario Question Mark Block building set is on sale for $159.99, $40 off its original price. This set includes four expandable mini-dioramas representing iconic levels from the Super Mario 64 video game. The set is also compatible with Lego’s electronic Mario figures, allowing for interactive play.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max processor from 2021 is on sale at B&H Photo for $2,799, a savings of $1,500. This laptop is equipped with 64GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and has a 3456 x 2234 resolution screen. It is a powerful machine for creative workflows and features MagSafe charging, an HDMI port, and an SD card slot.

Other deals include the collector’s edition hardcover of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide for $25.64, the PowerA MOGA Play and Charge Gaming Clip for Xbox controllers for $7.99, Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus leather case in forest green for $10.53, the Logitech G502 X wired gaming mouse in white for $49.99, and the Insta360 Go 3 “action camera” bundle for $369.99.

Zdroje: The Verge

By Robert Andrew

související Post

Technika

Japonsko vyvine raketový motor na metan pro start v roce 2030

16. 2023 Robert Andrew
Technika

Akce Discover Samsung: Získejte Samsung SmartThings Station za pouhý 1 $!

16. 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Technika

Umění decluttering: pustit přebytek

16. 2023 Gabriel Botha

Zmeškal jsi

Věda

Vesmírná agentura Spojených arabských emirátů se zaměřuje na pás asteroidů

17. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře
Věda

Původ vertebrálních kostí a jejich role v nádorových metastázách

17. 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentáře
Věda

Použití eDNA k pochopení genetického složení celých populací

17. 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáře
Věda

Astronaut a kosmonauti NASA bezpečně dorazí na Mezinárodní vesmírnou stanici

17. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře