Paige a Microsoft spolupracují na vytvoření modelu umělé inteligence založeného na obrázku pro digitální patologii

ByRobert Andrew

8. 2023
Paige, a healthcare technology company, has announced its partnership with Microsoft to develop an image-based artificial intelligence (AI) model for digital pathology and oncology applications. This collaboration aims to leverage Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure and Paige’s extensive dataset of pathology images to create AI models that provide unprecedented insights into cancer pathology.

Previous achievements by Paige include the development of a model using over 1 billion images from 500,000 pathology slides encompassing various types of cancers. With the collaboration, Paige plans to incorporate up to 4 million digitized microscopy slides representing different cancer types into the new AI model. Microsoft’s supercomputing infrastructure will be utilized to train and deploy the model to hospitals and laboratories.

Desney Tan, VP and managing director for Microsoft Health Futures, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “By combining Microsoft’s world-class research and cloud infrastructure with Paige’s deep expertise and large-scale data, we are creating new AI models that will enable unprecedented insights into the pathology of cancer.”

Earlier this year, Paige and Microsoft announced their joint efforts to develop AI-based diagnostics and cloud-based patient care solutions. The partnership involves Microsoft’s investment in Paige to support the development of innovative healthcare technologies.

In conclusion, Paige’s collaboration with Microsoft represents a significant advancement in the field of digital pathology. By harnessing the power of AI and leveraging vast amounts of image data, this partnership aims to improve cancer diagnostics and provide healthcare professionals with invaluable insights into the pathology of cancer.

Definice:
– Digital pathology: The practice of analyzing high-resolution images of pathology slides using digital imaging technology for diagnosis and research purposes.
– Artificial Intelligence (AI): The simulation of human intelligence in machines, enabling them to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence.

Zdroje:
– Paige
– Microsoft Health Futures

