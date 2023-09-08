Oppo A38: Nový levný smartphone s působivými funkcemi

The Oppo A38 is the latest addition to Oppo’s smartphone lineup, offering an affordable option with a range of impressive features. This budget smartphone boasts an HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek chipset, ensuring smooth and efficient performance.

One of the standout features of the Oppo A38 is its 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen, which offers an immersive visual experience. The display has a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and can reach up to 720 nits peak brightness, providing vibrant and crisp visuals.

Under the hood, the Oppo A38 is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which includes an octa-core configuration. This processor ensures fast and efficient performance, allowing users to multitask seamlessly. The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, ensuring ample space for storing files, apps, and media. Additionally, the storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

Running on Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1, the Oppo A38 is equipped with a dual SIM card slot, offering convenience for those who need to manage multiple numbers. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup, with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP portrait camera, accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5MP front-facing camera.

In terms of connectivity, the Oppo A38 supports both 5G SA/NSA and dual 4G VoLTE, ensuring high-speed internet access. It also features Wi-Fi 802.11 ac support for dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Additionally, it retains the 3.5mm audio jack for traditional headphone connections.

Powering all these features is a substantial 5000mAh battery, which supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. This ensures that users can enjoy their smartphone for longer periods without constantly worrying about battery life.

The Oppo A38 is priced at Rs 12,999 and is available in Glowing Black and Glowing Gold color options. Customers can purchase the smartphone online from Flipkart.in, making it easily accessible to a wide range of users.

Overall, the Oppo A38 is a budget smartphone that offers impressive features, including a stunning display, powerful processor, and ample storage. It is a great option for those who are looking for a budget-friendly smartphone without compromising on performance and functionality.

Definice:

– MediaTek chipset: A chipset developed by the Taiwanese company MediaTek, which provides the main processing capabilities in smartphone devices.

– Android 13: The thirteenth major release of the Android operating system, developed by Google.

– RAM: Random Access Memory, a type of computer memory that allows data to be accessed quickly by the processor.

– eMMC: Embedded Multimedia Card, a type of storage commonly used in smartphones and other portable devices.

– microSD card: A type of removable memory card used to expand the storage capacity of devices such as smartphones and cameras.

– ColorOS: Oppo’s custom user interface based on the Android operating system.

– VoLTE: Voice over LTE, a technology that allows voice calls to be made over a 4G LTE network.

– SuperVOOC: Oppo’s fast charging technology that enables quick charging of the smartphone’s battery.

Sources: Oppo A38 specifications, Oppo website.