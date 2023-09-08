Městský život

Twitch Streamer Asmongold souhlasí s obranou exkluzivity hvězdného pole Todda Howarda

During a livestream, popular Twitch streamer Zack “Asmongold” shared his agreement with Bethesda Game Studios executive producer Todd Howard’s defense of Starfield being an Xbox-exclusive title. In a recent BBC interview, Howard explained that people often associate certain games with specific platforms, citing the example of the Legend of Zelda franchise being intertwined with Nintendo. Asmongold echoed this sentiment, stating that Xbox having exclusivity over Starfield is more preferable to him compared to Sony or Nintendo having it.

One point of contention that Asmongold raised was the assertion made by Howard that developing for PC is easier than developing for consoles. Asmongold argued that designing a PC game is actually more complicated due to the wide range of graphics cards and PC configurations that developers have to account for. While some viewers disagreed with Asmongold’s opinion, he stood by his perspective, highlighting instances where PC releases have been problematic compared to console releases.

The livestream also attracted comments from fans on YouTube, with over 1,670 comments discussing the matter. The reactions were mixed, showcasing the diverse opinions fans have on the topic.

Asmongold, who has been playing Starfield since its Early Access release, previously shared his initial thoughts on the game, describing it as “fine.” However, he did express criticism towards the main storyline, finding it to be lacking in quality.

In conclusion, Asmongold’s agreement with Todd Howard’s defense of Starfield’s exclusivity provides an interesting perspective on the matter. While there are differing opinions on whether developing for PC is more challenging than for consoles, the conversations sparked by this livestream highlight the passion and engagement of the gaming community.

