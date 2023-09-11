Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Technika

Jak odstranit aplikace z Apple Watch

ByGabriel Botha

11. 2023
Jak odstranit aplikace z Apple Watch

Deleting apps from your Apple Watch is a straightforward process, but it may vary slightly depending on the layout of your apps. When you remove an app from your Apple Watch, it is only deleted from the watch itself, not from your iPhone. The iOS app will remain on your iPhone unless you choose to delete it separately.

If your Apple Watch apps are arranged in a grid view, follow these steps:

1. Press the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch to view your apps.
2. Touch and hold the screen until “View Options” appears.
3. Tap “Edit Apps.”
4. Press the ‘x’ button next to the app you want to delete.
5. Tap “Delete App” on the next screen to confirm.

If your Apple Watch apps are arranged in a list view, follow these steps instead:

1. Press the Digital Crown to view your apps.
2. Scroll down to the app you want to delete.
3. Swipe left on the app and tap the trash can icon.
4. Tap “Delete App” on the next screen to confirm.

It’s important to note that while Apple allows you to delete many of its own apps from your Apple Watch, there are some apps that cannot be removed. These include Messages, Phone, Calendar, Clock, and Reminder.

Deleting apps from your Apple Watch can help declutter your device and free up space for other apps. Additionally, it allows you to customize and organize your watch according to your preferences.

Overall, the process of deleting apps from your Apple Watch is simple and can be done in a matter of minutes. Enjoy a cleaner and more personalized Apple Watch experience by removing unwanted apps!

Definice:
– Apple Watch: A smartwatch developed by Apple Inc. It offers various features such as fitness tracking, communication, and app integration.
– iOS: The operating system developed by Apple Inc. for its mobile devices, including iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touches.

Zdroje:
– Apple Support: https://support.apple.com/en-us/guide/watch/apd58fa9e2b1/watchos

By Gabriel Botha

související Post

Technika

Japonsko vyvine raketový motor na metan pro start v roce 2030

16. 2023 Robert Andrew
Technika

Akce Discover Samsung: Získejte Samsung SmartThings Station za pouhý 1 $!

16. 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Technika

Umění decluttering: pustit přebytek

16. 2023 Gabriel Botha

Zmeškal jsi

Věda

Vesmírná agentura Spojených arabských emirátů se zaměřuje na pás asteroidů

17. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře
Věda

Původ vertebrálních kostí a jejich role v nádorových metastázách

17. 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentáře
Věda

Použití eDNA k pochopení genetického složení celých populací

17. 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáře
Věda

Astronaut a kosmonauti NASA bezpečně dorazí na Mezinárodní vesmírnou stanici

17. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře