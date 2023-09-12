Městský život

HMD Global oznamuje rozšíření portfolia chytrých telefonů

ByGabriel Botha

HMD Global, the independent Finnish company behind the Nokia brand, is set to expand its smartphone portfolio with the introduction of phones under its own HMD brand. This announcement was made by Jean-Francois Baril, the Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of HMD Global.

According to Baril, both HMD and Nokia phones will co-exist, and customers can look forward to a collaboration “with exciting new partners”. HMD Global has positioned itself as the fastest-growing 5G smartphone manufacturer and a leader in sustainability with its repairable Nokia devices.

With these achievements under its belt, HMD Global is now ready to enter the market independently and create a new world for telecommunications focused on consumer needs. The company prides itself on being one of the largest smartphone companies in Europe and plans to deliver high-quality, affordable mobile devices to consumers globally.

Although no specific details or timeline were provided in the announcement, it is expected that HMD Global will reveal more information soon.

