Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Technika

eBay představuje nástroj AI pro vytváření záznamů o produktech na své platformě

ByVicky Stavropoulou

8. 2023
eBay představuje nástroj AI pro vytváření záznamů o produktech na své platformě

Summary: eBay has unveiled a new image-based listing tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to auto-generate a product description from a single photo. The tool, available only on the eBay app for iOS users currently, allows sellers to simply snap a picture of the item, and the AI will fill in all the necessary details, including titles, descriptions, release dates, and sub-categories. It even suggests a price and shipping cost. The feature aims to simplify the listing process and remove barriers to entry for first-time sellers, who may find it overwhelming to create competitive listings. Initial feedback has been positive, with 95% of users who tried the AI-generated descriptions opting to use them. Additionally, eBay announced a seamless background-removing tool that replaces the background of the product image with a clean white backdrop. These new tools demonstrate eBay’s commitment to leveraging the latest technology to enhance the user experience on its platform.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are capable of understanding, learning, and performing tasks that typically require human intelligence.

Source: Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

By Vicky Stavropoulou

související Post

Technika

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs. Honda Civic Type-R: Blízký závod U-Drag

9. 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Technika

Veřejná knihovna okresu McCracken nabízí bezplatné kurzy počítačové a digitální gramotnosti pro starší osoby

9. 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Technika

Pokémoni a Hatsune Miku spojují své síly: Project Voltage

9. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Zmeškal jsi

Technika

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs. Honda Civic Type-R: Blízký závod U-Drag

9. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře
Věda

Nová studie zjistila, že kombinace piroxikamu s levonorgestrelem zvyšuje účinnost nouzové antikoncepce

9. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře
Novinky

Revoluční uživatelská zkušenost: Vývoj technologie zobrazovacích panelů

9. 2023 0 Komentáře
Věda

Pokles koncentrace lithia v mořské vodě v souvislosti s klimatem a tektonickou aktivitou

9. 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáře