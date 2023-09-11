Městský život

Investiční produkty digitálních aktiv Viz pokračující odlivy uprostřed klesajícího zájmu

ByMamfo Brescia

11. 2023
Digital asset investment products are experiencing outflows as interest and trading volumes decline in the cryptocurrency market. Last week, a total of $59 million flowed out of various products, marking the fourth consecutive week of outflows. According to the Digital Asset Fund Flows report from CoinShares, a total of $294 million has been withdrawn from funds over the past month, representing 0.9% of the total assets under management.

While outflows have been common in the past year, short-Bitcoin products also saw inflows last week, indicating poor sentiment for the asset class. Trading volumes dropped significantly by 73% compared to the previous week, reaching just $754 million.

Bitcoin experienced the largest outflows, with investors pulling $69 million from BTC-focused funds, while short-Bitcoin products saw their largest single week of inflows since March 2023, totaling $15 million. Ethereum products also saw outflows, reaching $4.8 million, making it the least loved digital asset among ETP investors this year.

Despite the overall outflows, XRP-related products saw $0.7 million flowing in following the ruling that the token is not a security. Most countries offering digital asset investment products experienced outflows, with Germany leading the way with $20 million outflows, followed by Canada with $17.6 million and the U.S. with $12.3 million.

Blockchain equities also faced negative sentiment, with $10.8 million outflows, marking the fifth consecutive week of outflows. The broader crypto market is showing stagnation and uncertainty, with stablecoins experiencing a decline in supply and a return to neutral or negative inflows for BTC and ETH since late August.

Overall, the market has entered a period of extreme apathy, exhaustion, and boredom, with low volatility, liquidity, trade volumes, and on-chain settlement volumes. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is now in “Fear” territory after spending the last month in “neutral” territory.

Source: CoinShares, Glassnode, Alternative

