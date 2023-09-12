Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Technika

Datum vydání Devil Engine: Complete Edition bylo odloženo na 9. listopadu

ByMamfo Brescia

12. 2023
Datum vydání Devil Engine: Complete Edition bylo odloženo na 9. listopadu

Beep Japan, Poppy Works, and Protoculture Games have announced that the release date for Devil Engine: Complete Edition has been delayed. Originally set for October 12, the game will now launch on November 9. The side-scrolling shoot ’em up will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Devil Engine: Complete Edition includes both the base game and the expansion called “Devil Engine: Ignition.” The base game was initially released for PC via Steam on February 21, 2019. The expansion, “Devil Engine: Ignition,” was announced in May 2019, with plans to launch on PC in winter 2019. However, the release never came to fruition.

With the release of the Complete Edition, it is anticipated that the expansion will be available for PC via Steam alongside it.

Sources: Beep Japan, Poppy Works, Protoculture Games

Definice:
– Beep Japan: A publisher and developer.
– Poppy Works: A publisher and developer.
– Protoculture Games: A developer.
– Side-Scrolling: A genre of video games where the gameplay moves horizontally from left to right.
– Shoot ‘Em Up: A genre of video games characterized by the player controlling a character who battles against waves of enemies and projectiles.

By Mamfo Brescia

související Post

Technika

Japonsko vyvine raketový motor na metan pro start v roce 2030

16. 2023 Robert Andrew
Technika

Akce Discover Samsung: Získejte Samsung SmartThings Station za pouhý 1 $!

16. 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Technika

Umění decluttering: pustit přebytek

16. 2023 Gabriel Botha

Zmeškal jsi

Věda

Hledání technologických znaků vyspělých civilizací

17. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře
Věda

Objev kmenových buněk v páteři vrhá světlo na šíření nádoru

17. 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáře
Věda

Mise Juno NASA zachytila ​​úchvatnou fotografii Jupiteru a jeho sopečného měsíce Io

17. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře
Věda

Vesmírná agentura Spojených arabských emirátů se zaměřuje na pás asteroidů

17. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře