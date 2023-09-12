Apple Watch Series 9: Enhanced Features and Carbon Neutral Option

Apple has unveiled the highly anticipated Apple Watch Series 9, packed with new features and achieving a significant environmental milestone. The latest iteration of the world’s best-selling watch comes with the powerful S9 SiP, a magical double tap gesture, a brighter display, faster on-device Siri with health data access, Precision Finding for iPhone, and more. Apple Watch Series 9 runs on watchOS 10, offering redesigned apps, new watch faces, cycling and hiking features, and tools for mental health support.

One major highlight is Apple’s commitment to becoming carbon neutral. Customers now have the option to choose a carbon neutral Apple Watch, a significant step towards Apple’s goal of attaining carbon neutrality across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030.

The S9 SiP powers the Apple Watch Series 9, providing systemwide improvements and introducing features such as the new double tap gesture and on-device Siri with access to health data. The watch also incorporates a 4-core Neural Engine for faster processing of machine learning tasks. Despite its increased capabilities, the S9 SiP maintains the all-day 18-hour battery life of previous models.

The double tap gesture offers a convenient way to control the Apple Watch Series 9 with just one hand and without touching the display. This gesture enables various actions, such as stopping a timer, playing and pausing music, snoozing an alarm, answering and ending phone calls, and scrolling through widgets. The faster Neural Engine in Apple Watch Series 9 uses a machine learning algorithm to detect the unique wrist movements and changes in blood flow associated with the double tap gesture.

Another notable enhancement is the brighter display, which can reach up to 2000 nits, making it easier to read in bright sunlight. The display can also lower to one nit for dark environments, preventing disruption in close quarters.

On-device Siri processing allows for quicker and more reliable responses, especially for tasks that do not require internet connectivity. Additionally, Siri can now access health data from the Health app, enabling users to obtain information about their sleep patterns, activity progress, and even blood glucose levels. Users can also log health data directly through Siri.

Apple Watch Series 9 introduces Precision Finding, which utilizes the second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip for locating misplaced iPhones. This feature provides distance and direction, along with visual, haptic, and audio guidance.

Furthermore, watchOS 10 brings various enhancements, including redesigned apps, a new Smart Stack for quick information viewing, and features aimed at promoting mental health.

Apple has once again delivered an impressive watch lineup, incorporating cutting-edge features and reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability.

Zdroj: Apple