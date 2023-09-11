Včasné nabídky Apple Black Friday: Co můžete očekávat a kde je najít

The holiday season is just around the corner, and that means it’s time to start thinking about your holiday shopping. For tech enthusiasts and Apple fans, Black Friday is the perfect time to snag some great deals on Apple products. While the official Black Friday sales are still a few weeks away, early Apple Black Friday deals are already starting to roll in.

When it comes to Black Friday deals, tech gadgets are always a popular category, and Apple devices are no exception. While Apple rarely offers discounts on their own products, there are plenty of deals to be found if you know where to look. From Apple Watches to AirPods, MacBooks, and more, you can save early on gadgets for everyone on your list.

According to John Thompson, Men’s Health Gear and Commerce Editor, some of the products to keep an eye on this holiday season include the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Max, and the Apple Watch Ultra. These products have been on the market for over a year now, and with new Apple releases on the horizon, there may be some surprise discounts.

When it comes to smartwatches, Apple’s options seamlessly integrate into your iOS ecosystem. The latest drop from the brand, the Apple Watch Series 8, comes with a range of health and fitness features. If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen and 2nd Gen) offer similar functionality at a lower price point.

When it comes to wireless earbuds, the AirPods from Apple are a popular choice. The AirPods Pro and AirPods Max offer top-of-the-line audio quality, while the standard AirPods (2nd Gen) are a more affordable option. If you’re looking for a pair of earbuds for the gym or commuting, there’s an AirPod model to suit your needs.

Apple’s iPads are also worth considering during the Black Friday sales. The iPad Air and iPad Mini are commuter and travel-friendly options that offer portability and convenience. The iPad (9th Gen) is a more budget-friendly option that still provides all the features you need in a tablet.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, Apple’s MacBook lineup offers a range of options. The recently released MacBook Air and the 2020 MacBook Air are currently at their lowest prices ever. While the MacBook Pro deals are not as impressive right now, it’s possible that we’ll see better discounts closer to Black Friday.

Don’t forget about Apple accessories! Pairing your Apple devices with the right accessories can enhance their functionality. Consider getting a new phone charger or a MagSafe cable, which always come in handy. AirTags are also a great accessory for those who frequently misplace their belongings. If you prefer something with a pop of color, Beats Fit Pro offers a range of options that are comparable to Apple’s earbuds.

As for whether Apple will have its own Black Friday sale, it’s still uncertain. In the past, the brand has only offered discounts on gift cards. However, it’s always worth keeping an eye out for any announcements from Apple.

When it comes to finding the best Apple deals, it’s important to shop around. While Apple itself may not offer discounts on its products, other retailers often do. Keep an eye on online retailers, department stores, and technology-focused stores for the best deals.

Black Friday is a great time to score some amazing deals on Apple devices. Whether you’re in the market for a new smartwatch, wireless earbuds, a tablet, or a laptop, there are plenty of early deals to take advantage of. Start planning your holiday shopping now and be ready to snag the best deals when the official Black Friday sales hit.

