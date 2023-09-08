Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Technika

Očekává se, že bude brzy spuštěn nový Chromecast s Google TV

ByGabriel Botha

8. 2023
Očekává se, že bude brzy spuštěn nový Chromecast s Google TV

Google may be gearing up for the release of a new Chromecast with Google TV. According to reports from 9to5Google, a higher-end model with improved speeds is expected to hit the market in the near future. Earlier this year, a new Chromecast was discovered in the Google Home app, suggesting that an upgrade was in the works.

In the latest development, 9to5Google has spotted a new Chromecast with Google TV remote in the Android 14 Beta. While the remote maintains a familiar design, it features a new layout. A video showcasing the new remote can be found on the 9to5Google website.

Furthermore, Walmart has recently launched its own affordable Google TV dongle, the Google TV Onn dongle, priced at just $19.88. Despite its low cost, this device offers impressive features, including 4K resolution and decent processing power. Although it may not be as powerful as the $50 Chromecast with Google TV 4K, the Walmart dongle presents a compelling option for budget-conscious consumers.

Notably, Walmart is also rumored to be working on another Google TV device. An FCC filing unveiled plans for a Google TV streaming stick that is expected to provide HD video and could potentially retail for around $15. This move aligns with Google’s efforts to strengthen its position in the Google TV market.

As for a potential release date, it is speculated that Google may unveil the new Pixel 8 smartphone in the coming months, providing an ideal opportunity to introduce the new Chromecast as well. Keep an eye out for updates on this exciting development.

Zdroje:

9to5Google

Zatz není legrační

By Gabriel Botha

související Post

Technika

Tipy a odpovědi pro Wordle

9. 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technika

Alfa Romeo představila nově interpretovaný 33 Stradale s benzinovou a elektrickou výbavou

9. 2023 Robert Andrew
Technika

Apple údajně nepředstaví iPhone 15 Ultra na akci „Wonderlust“.

9. 2023 Robert Andrew

Zmeškal jsi

Novinky

Zefektivnění obchodních operací: Komplexní průvodce globálními spravovanými tiskovými službami

9. 2023 0 Komentáře
Technika

Tipy a odpovědi pro Wordle

9. 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáře
Novinky

Předobjednejte si Super Mario Bros. Wonder a získejte exkluzivní bonusové položky na GameStop

9. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře
Věda

Výzkumníci vytvořili „bezmozkového“ měkkého robota, který se pohybuje ve složitých prostředích

9. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře