Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Věda

Kdy se podívat na zatmění Slunce ve střední Floridě

ByRobert Andrew

13. 2023
Kdy se podívat na zatmění Slunce ve střední Floridě

On October 14th, residents of Central Florida will have the opportunity to witness a solar eclipse. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun. In Orlando, the annular solar eclipse, also known as “the ring of fire,” will begin at approximately 11:52 a.m. The eclipse will reach its peak at 1:26 p.m. and will come to an end around 3:02 p.m.

The Orlando Science Center is hosting a solar eclipse viewing party on Saturday, where residents can gather to witness this astronomical event. Experts at the center estimate that residents will be able to see up to 60% of the eclipse. However, it is crucial to take precautions while observing the eclipse to protect your eyes from potential damage.

It is important to safely view the solar eclipse to avoid any harm to your eyes. Be sure to follow proper guidelines and use protective eyewear specifically designed for viewing solar events. If you are unsure about how to safely view the eclipse, there are resources available to educate and guide you through the process.

The upcoming solar eclipse in Central Florida is an exciting opportunity to witness a natural phenomenon. If you are unable to view this particular eclipse, the next total solar eclipse for parts of the U.S. will occur on April 8, 2024.

Zdroje:
– [INSERT SOURCE HERE, WITHOUT URL]
– [INSERT SOURCE HERE, WITHOUT URL]

By Robert Andrew

související Post

Věda

Asistent pedagoga na základní škole zemřel na mrtvici kvůli nedostatečné víkendové léčbě

15. 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Věda

Bylo nalezeno více než 100 dalších savců, kteří září, včetně koček

15. 2023 Robert Andrew
Věda

The Whirlpool Galaxy: Galaktické setkání

15. 2023 Robert Andrew

Zmeškal jsi

Věda

Asistent pedagoga na základní škole zemřel na mrtvici kvůli nedostatečné víkendové léčbě

15. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře
Věda

Bylo nalezeno více než 100 dalších savců, kteří září, včetně koček

15. 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentáře
Věda

The Whirlpool Galaxy: Galaktické setkání

15. 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentáře
Věda

Zvuky pod nohama: Rocková stabilita odhalená prostřednictvím akustických vzorů

15. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře