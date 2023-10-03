Nové pohledy do mlhoviny v Orionu odhalené vesmírným dalekohledem Jamese Webba

Scientists have long been fascinated by the Orion Nebula, often referred to as the cosmic fire of creation in ancient Mayan culture. Located about 1,350 light-years away from Earth, the Orion Nebula is the closest large star-forming region to our planet. With the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), astronomers now have the opportunity to study this celestial site in unprecedented detail.

The James Webb Space Telescope, a collaborative effort between NASA, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), and the European Space Agency (ESA), utilizes infrared technology to explore the cosmos. Infrared light, which is invisible to the human eye, allows scientists to see objects and phenomena that are not detectable with traditional optical telescopes.

The data collected by the JWST has provided scientists with new insights into the Orion Nebula. The telescope has revealed the presence of protostars, brown dwarfs, and rogue planets within the nebula. It has also uncovered hundreds of free-floating worlds, some of which are two times the mass of Saturn, that are not orbiting any stars.

Two large mosaics created from the JWST data offer wide-angle views of the nebula. The short-wavelength color composite image focuses on the stars, while the long-wavelength composite image highlights the gas, dust, and molecules in the region. These images, made by combining thousands of individual pictures, provide a wealth of information about the evolution of stars.

One intriguing discovery made by astronomers studying the Orion Nebula with the JWST is a carbon molecule called methyl cation. Organic chemists believe that this molecule plays a crucial role in the formation of complex carbon-based molecules. Its presence suggests that the nebula may be a breeding ground for the building blocks of life.

Overall, the James Webb Space Telescope has revolutionized our understanding of the Orion Nebula. Its high-resolution images and infrared capabilities have allowed scientists to uncover new details about star formation and explore the potential for life in this cosmic nursery.

Zdroje:

– [NASA](https://www.nasa.gov/)

– [ESA](https://www.esa.int/)