Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Věda

Astronomové používají vesmírný dalekohled Jamese Webba ke studiu systému TRAPPIST-1

ByMamfo Brescia

10. 2023
Astronomové používají vesmírný dalekohled Jamese Webba ke studiu systému TRAPPIST-1

Astronomers are utilizing the powerful James Webb Space Telescope to investigate the TRAPPIST-1 solar system, which is located 40 light-years away. This system consists of seven rocky, Earth-sized planets revolving around a red dwarf star known as TRAPPIST-1. The star emits frequent and intense solar flares that can obstruct observations of the planets.

In order to better understand the TRAPPIST planets and determine if they could potentially harbor life, researchers need to study these solar flares. Recently, a team of scientists utilized the Webb telescope to observe and record four of these solar explosions over a span of 27 hours.

The researchers developed a method to filter out the light from the solar flares, enabling a clearer view of the exoplanets. This is crucial for analyzing the composition of the planets’ atmospheres using spectrographs onboard the telescope.

Three of the seven TRAPPIST planets are located within the system’s habitable zone, making them particularly interesting targets for further investigation. So far, scientists have not found significant atmospheres or evidence of habitability on the two closest planets to the red dwarf star.

The James Webb Space Telescope, a collaboration between NASA, the ESA, and the Canadian Space Agency, is equipped with a giant mirror that captures light and allows for the observation of distant objects. Its infrared capabilities enable it to see beyond what is visible to the human eye, making it a valuable tool for studying exoplanets.

With its unique abilities, the Webb telescope has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of distant worlds and provide insights into the early universe.

Zdroje:
– The Astrophysical Journal
– NASA

By Mamfo Brescia

související Post

Věda

Výzkumníci Cornell používají rentgenové paprsky ke studiu mikrostruktury ve 3D tištěné kovové slitině

10. 2023 Gabriel Botha
Věda

Nová studie zjistila, že rostlinné patogeny mohou v prachu cestovat napříč kontinenty

10. 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Věda

Odhalení záhady: Jak galaxie ztichly v raném vesmíru

10. 2023 Robert Andrew

Zmeškal jsi

Věda

Výzkumníci Cornell používají rentgenové paprsky ke studiu mikrostruktury ve 3D tištěné kovové slitině

10. 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáře
Věda

Nová studie zjistila, že rostlinné patogeny mohou v prachu cestovat napříč kontinenty

10. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře
Věda

Odhalení záhady: Jak galaxie ztichly v raném vesmíru

10. 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentáře
Věda

Únik chladicí kapaliny na ruském modulu vyvolává obavy o Mezinárodní vesmírnou stanici

10. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře