Nová studie odhaluje ohromující vysokorychlostní tryskový proud na Jupiteru

Scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope and NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope have made a groundbreaking discovery on the giant planet Jupiter. A recent study published in the journal Nature Astronomy reports the identification of a high-speed jet stream in Jupiter’s lower stratosphere. This jet stream, located near the equator, spans over 3,000 miles and reaches wind speeds of an incredible 320 miles per hour. To put this in perspective, these winds are twice as fast as those found in a Category 5 hurricane on Earth.

The revelation of this high-speed jet stream has left researchers in awe. Previously considered as hazy and indistinct, the James Webb Space Telescope has provided unprecedented clarity, allowing scientists to track the crisp features of this turbulent atmospheric phenomenon as Jupiter rapidly rotates.

Jupiter, Earth’s colossal neighbor, exhibits a layered atmosphere similar to our own planet, though its composition and weather patterns differ significantly. Previous missions and observations have sought to decode Jupiter’s complex atmospheric dynamics, including the famous Great Red Spot and ammonia-laden clouds.

What sets the James Webb Space Telescope apart is its capability to explore the higher-altitude layers of Jupiter’s atmosphere, situated between 15 to 30 miles above the planet’s cloud cover. This unique perspective has unveiled elusive details and provided new insights into the gas giant’s rings, satellites, and atmosphere.

The discovery of the high-speed jet stream was made possible through a collaborative effort between the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope. While the former focused on smaller cloud features, the latter delved deep into the equatorial storm systems. By combining their observations, scientists gained a comprehensive understanding of Jupiter’s intricate atmospheric dynamics and the three-dimensional structure of storm clouds.

The comparison of these two major space telescopes also aids in understanding how wind speeds on Jupiter change with altitude and generate wind shears. The scientists involved in the study anticipate that the strength of this newly discovered jet stream may vary considerably over the next few years, potentially providing further insights into Jupiter’s oscillating stratospheric pattern.

This groundbreaking discovery marks a significant milestone in our understanding of Jupiter’s atmospheric dynamics and highlights the incredible capabilities of the James Webb Space Telescope in unraveling the mysteries of our solar system’s awe-inspiring celestial bodies.

Často kladené otázky (FAQ)

Otázka: Co je vesmírný dalekohled Jamese Webba?



A: The James Webb Space Telescope is a large, space-based observatory scheduled to launch in late 2021. It is designed to study the universe in infrared light and provide unprecedented insights into celestial objects and phenomena.

Q: What was the focus of the recent study on Jupiter?



A: The recent study utilized the James Webb Space Telescope and NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope to identify and study a high-speed jet stream in Jupiter’s lower stratosphere.

Q: What makes this discovery unique?



A: The discovery of the high-speed jet stream on Jupiter is remarkable because it was previously unseen and provides valuable information about Jupiter’s turbulent atmosphere.

Q: How fast are the winds in the high-speed jet stream?



A: The winds in the high-speed jet stream on Jupiter reach speeds of approximately 320 miles per hour, which is twice as fast as those found in a Category 5 hurricane on Earth.

Q: How did the James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble Space Telescope contribute to the study?



A: The James Webb Space Telescope focused on smaller cloud features, while the Hubble Space Telescope observed the equatorial storm systems on Jupiter. By combining their observations, scientists gained a comprehensive understanding of Jupiter’s atmospheric dynamics.