Prozkoumejte Screaming Skull Cluster v Cassiopeia

In honor of Friday the 13th, let’s take a look at the Screaming Skull Cluster, also known as NGC 7789 or Caroline’s Rose. This open cluster was discovered by Caroline Herschel in 1783 and is located in Cassiopeia the Queen, just southwest of Caph, the Queen’s beta star.

The cluster is relatively easy to spot, covering about 16 minutes of arc. It contains around 1,000 stars, but the number you can resolve depends on your equipment. Some observers claim that they can see a skull-like shape within the cluster, but it can be challenging to spot. Some see the skull facing forward, while others see it looking to the side.

If you’re interested in checking out this eerie cluster, grab your binoculars or a small scope. The Screaming Skull Cluster is a captivating object to observe on a spooky Friday the 13th.

Don’t Miss the Annular Solar Eclipse on October 14

An annular solar eclipse is set to occur on October 14, offering a striking display for skywatchers. During an annular eclipse, the Moon is slightly farther than average from Earth, resulting in its disk appearing smaller than the Sun’s disk. This creates a “ring of fire” effect, where a thin ring of the Sun is visible around the dark outline of the Moon.

The path of annularity will move southeast across the United States, starting from the Pacific Northwest and traveling through Texas towards the Gulf of Mexico. Parts of Texas will even experience nearly 5 minutes of annularity. Observers outside the path of annularity will still witness a partial eclipse, but it’s essential to use proper safety equipment such as eclipse glasses or solar filters to protect your eyes.

If you’re curious about specific details for your location, there are several resources available. Astronomers Without Borders’ One Eclipse App, priced at $1.99, features an eclipse simulator, countdown timer, and interactive map. Additionally, you can check out Eclipse2024.org for eye safety information, local circumstances, and an eclipse simulator.

Spot Neptune in Pisces Tonight

If you have binoculars or a small telescope, tonight presents an excellent opportunity to observe the planet Neptune. Look southeast after sunset to find the Circlet of Pisces, a seven-star asterism located near the Great Square of Pegasus. Drop 5° south from Lambda (λ) Psc, the southeasternmost star in the Circlet, and you’ll find Neptune and a field star in a north-south line.

Neptune will appear as a small, 2″ wide “flat” star and may have a bluish color. The star to its south will look like a pinprick. As a bonus, you can also spot a ruby-red star named 19 Psc, or TX Psc, located 2° north-northeast of Lambda. This carbon star has a deep red hue due to the scattering of blue light in its atmosphere.

Observe Uranus in Aries

Don’t miss the chance to observe Uranus as it begins its journey through Aries the Ram. Rising within a few hours of sunset, Uranus can be found alongside brighter Jupiter. Look for a line formed by two widely spaced 7th-magnitude field stars in Aries to locate Uranus.

