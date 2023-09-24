Tasmánský tygr: Vědci obnoví RNA z vyhynulého zvířete

A team of Swedish scientists has successfully extracted RNA from a 132-year-old Tasmanian tiger, also known as the thylacine, making it the first extinct animal family from which RNA has been recovered. The thylacine, a striped carnivorous marsupial, was hunted to extinction on the island of Tasmania in Australia in the 1930s.

By recovering RNA, which translates the information encoded in DNA into proteins, scientists can gain valuable insights into the gene activity of extinct animals that were previously thought to be lost. This discovery opens up new possibilities to study the biology of extinct species.

Unlike DNA, which can provide information about the genes a species possesses, RNA reveals which genes are actively being used to produce proteins within cells. However, RNA is fragile and breaks down much faster than DNA, making it challenging to salvage historical samples.

The scientists utilized a modified protocol to extract millions of RNA strands from the skin and muscle of the thylacine specimen, which had been catalogued in 1891 and stored at the Natural History Museum in Stockholm. While some of the RNA showed signs of damage, the authenticity of the thylacine RNA sequences was confirmed by comparing them to the species’ genome.

The researchers discovered RNA that codes for tissue-specific proteins in the muscle samples, such as titin and actin, which are responsible for muscle fiber elasticity and contraction. In the skin samples, they found RNA that codes for a structural protein called keratin. The RNA profiles closely resemble those of existing species and provide insights into specific anatomical features.

In addition to aiding the ongoing efforts to potentially resurrect the thylacine, the recovery of RNA from extinct species could also contribute to our understanding of viral evolution. Detecting the presence of different RNA viruses through time could advance our knowledge in this area.

The study’s findings have raised ethical and technological questions surrounding de-extinction projects. Moreover, the discovery of a thylacine specimen in a Swedish museum raises curiosity about how it ended up thousands of miles away from its original habitat in Australia.

This pioneering research has been published in Genome Research.

Definice:

– RNA: Ribonucleic acid, a molecule that translates DNA information into proteins.

– Thylacine: A striped carnivorous marsupial, also known as the Tasmanian tiger.

– Genome: The complete set of genetic material, including DNA, of an organism.

– De-extinction: The process of reviving extinct species.

– Viral evolution: The development and changes in viral populations over time.

