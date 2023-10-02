Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Věda

Král severní oblohy: Průzkum souhvězdí Cepheus

ByVicky Stavropoulou

2. 2023
Král severní oblohy: Průzkum souhvězdí Cepheus

Cepheus, the king of Ethiopia in Greek mythology, takes center stage in the night sky this week. While it may be faint, this northern constellation is relatively easy to locate due to its close proximity to Cassiopeia, the iconic W-shaped constellation representing Cepheus’s wife.

Looking roughly south from London and up towards the zenith, the chart illustrates the view of Cepheus throughout the week. The brightest star in this constellation is Alderamin, positioned 49 light years away from Earth. Interestingly, due to the Earth’s rotation pole precessing, Alderamin will function as the north star in the year 7500.

However, the most significant star in Cepheus is Delta Cephei, located approximately 887 light years away. In 1784, John Goodricke, a young astronomer, made a groundbreaking discovery regarding Delta Cephei. He observed that this star experienced regular and repeating changes in brightness. This revelation sparked great excitement at the time, as these variable stars were a subject of great interest in the astronomical community.

Goodricke diligently followed the variations of Delta Cephei almost every night until the end of the year. Today, this star serves as the prototype for a class of variable stars known as Cepheid variables. A unique characteristic of these stars is that their period of pulsation can be used to determine their absolute brightness, making them invaluable in measuring distances across the universe.

Unfortunately, Cepheus’s position in the night sky makes it invisible from most locations in the southern hemisphere.

Zdroje:
- Žádný.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

související Post

Věda

Čínské lunární mise postupují, protože Peking plánuje budoucí expedice na Měsíc a výzkumnou stanici

4. 2023 Robert Andrew
Věda

Athena: AI-Powered Fire Modeling System bojující s požáry v NSW

4. 2023 Robert Andrew
Věda

Kosmická loď NASA OSIRIS-REx vrací na Zemi historický vzorek asteroidu

4. 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Zmeškal jsi

Věda

Čínské lunární mise postupují, protože Peking plánuje budoucí expedice na Měsíc a výzkumnou stanici

4. 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentáře
Věda

Athena: AI-Powered Fire Modeling System bojující s požáry v NSW

4. 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentáře
Věda

Kosmická loď NASA OSIRIS-REx vrací na Zemi historický vzorek asteroidu

4. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře
Věda

Spektakulární snímek NGC 4654: Mezilehlá spirální galaxie v kupě Virgo

4. 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentáře