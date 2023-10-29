Nová éra v internetovém připojení: SpaceX vypouští 23 satelitů Starlink

In an exciting development for global internet connectivity, SpaceX is preparing to launch 23 Starlink satellites into orbit tonight. This will mark the second mission of the day for the company’s Falcon 9 rocket, with the launch scheduled from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 7:45 p.m. EDT. However, if any delays occur, there are seven backup opportunities available between 8:17 p.m. and 10:47 p.m. EDT.

Unlike traditional internet providers, Starlink is part of SpaceX’s ambitious megaconstellation project that aims to provide accessible and high-speed internet service worldwide. The constellation consists of thousands of small satellites that work together to deliver internet connectivity, especially to underserved areas. With over 5,000 satellites deployed to date, SpaceX plans to launch even more. They currently have permission to deploy 12,000 satellites and have applied for approval to launch an additional 30,000.

The Falcon 9’s first stage, which has previously completed seven successful launches and landings, will attempt another vertical landing on the drone ship named A Shortfall of Gravitas. The landing is expected to take place approximately 8.5 minutes after liftoff, in the Atlantic Ocean.

If everything goes according to plan, the 23 Starlink satellites will be deployed into low Earth orbit around 65.5 minutes after liftoff. This deployment will contribute to the expanding constellation, enabling more people around the world to access reliable internet connections for various purposes, including education, communication, and entrepreneurship.

To witness this milestone event, viewers can tune in to SpaceX’s official account on X (formerly known as Twitter). The live coverage will begin approximately five minutes before liftoff, providing a front-row seat to the technological marvel of satellite deployment and rocket landing.

FAQ:

Otázka: Co je Starlink?

A: Starlink is a megaconstellation of small satellites deployed by SpaceX to provide global internet connectivity.

Q: How many Starlink satellites has SpaceX launched?

A: To date, SpaceX has launched over 5,000 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.

Q: What is the purpose of the Falcon 9 rocket’s vertical landing?

A: The vertical landing of the Falcon 9’s first stage allows for reusability, reducing the cost of space missions.

Q: How can I watch the Starlink satellite deployment and rocket landing?

A: The event will be livestreamed on SpaceX’s official account on X (formerly known as Twitter). The coverage will start approximately five minutes before liftoff.