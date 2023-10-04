Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Věda

Astronauti se připravují na výstupy do vesmíru a udržují vybavení na Mezinárodní vesmírné stanici

ByVicky Stavropoulou

4. 2023
Astronauti se připravují na výstupy do vesmíru a udržují vybavení na Mezinárodní vesmírné stanici

The crew of Expedition 70 on the International Space Station (ISS) were busy preparing for upcoming spacewalks and maintaining exercise gear. Two spacewalks are planned for October 12 and 20, and will be broadcast live on NASA TV. During the first spacewalk, ESA Commander Andreas Mogensen and NASA Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara will collect microbe samples from the external surfaces of the station to study the types of microbes that can survive in the vacuum of space. This will be the first spacewalk for both astronauts. In the second spacewalk, O’Hara and NASA Flight Engineer Jasmin Moghbeli will remove faulty radio communications gear and install new solar array hardware.

In addition to spacewalk preparations, the crew also conducted maintenance tasks. Jasmin Moghbeli tested her spacesuit for communication capabilities, while Satoshi Furukawa and Loral O’Hara updated the components of the exercise cycle in the Destiny laboratory module. O’Hara, Nikolai Chub, and Oleg Kononenko also conducted a hearing test, and Kononenko and Konstantin Borisov serviced various Roscosmos hardware in the orbital lab.

The International Space Station, launched in 1998, serves as a research laboratory and spaceport for international collaboration in space exploration. It orbits the Earth at an altitude of approximately 400 kilometers and provides a unique platform for scientific research, technological development, and human space exploration.

Zdroje:

– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov

– European Space Agency: https://www.esa.int

– Roscosmos: https://www.roscosmos.ru

By Vicky Stavropoulou

související Post

Věda

Studie odhaluje, že diverzifikace ryb cichlid vede k úspěchu ve Viktoriině jezeře

6. 2023 Gabriel Botha
Věda

Mezi galaxiemi byly nalezeny mimořádně jasné záblesky světla

6. 2023 Robert Andrew
Věda

Stopy Nového Mexika poskytují nejstarší přímý důkaz lidské přítomnosti v Americe

6. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Zmeškal jsi

Věda

Studie odhaluje, že diverzifikace ryb cichlid vede k úspěchu ve Viktoriině jezeře

6. 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáře
Věda

Mezi galaxiemi byly nalezeny mimořádně jasné záblesky světla

6. 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentáře
Věda

Stopy Nového Mexika poskytují nejstarší přímý důkaz lidské přítomnosti v Americe

6. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře
Věda

Země se blíží k planetárním hranicím, ale synergická řešení nabízejí naději

6. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře