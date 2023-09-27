Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Věda

Američtí astronauti a ruští kosmonauti se vrací na Zemi po rekordní misi

ByRobert Andrew

27. 2023
Američtí astronauti a ruští kosmonauti se vrací na Zemi po rekordní misi

U.S. astronaut Frank Rubio, along with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, have begun their journey back to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS). The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft undocked from the ISS slightly earlier than scheduled and is expected to land in Kazakhstan.

Originally, the crew was supposed to return to Earth six months ago, but their original spacecraft experienced a leak. As a result, a replacement spacecraft was sent up, extending their mission to a total of 371 days in orbit.

During this extended mission, Rubio, who is on his first space voyage, broke the record for the longest continuous spaceflight by an American. On September 11, he surpassed the previous NASA record of 355 consecutive days in space set by retired U.S. astronaut Mark Vande Hei. Rubio also became the first American to spend a full year in space.

However, despite their achievements, Rubio and his Russian colleagues are still far from breaking the Russian record. Valeri Polyakov holds the world record for the longest space journey, spending 437 consecutive days and 18 hours aboard the Mir space station between January 1994 and March 1995. Polyakov sadly passed away last September at the age of 80.

The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft is expected to land in the Kazakhstan grassland steppe, approximately 148 km southeast of the city of Zhezqazghan. Upon reentering the Earth’s atmosphere, the spacecraft will deploy a parachute to help with its descent.

Zdroje:
- Reuters
– NASA

By Robert Andrew

související Post

Věda

Vědecký přístroj na modulu Chandrayaan-3 posílá dostatek dat pro budoucí studii exoplanet

28. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Věda

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades pro Vikram Lander a Pragyan Rover

28. 2023 Robert Andrew
Věda

Pozorování JWST naznačují, že hvězdná kontaminace zasahuje do měření exoplanety TRAPPIST-1b

28. 2023 Gabriel Botha

Zmeškal jsi

Věda

Vědecký přístroj na modulu Chandrayaan-3 posílá dostatek dat pro budoucí studii exoplanet

28. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře
Věda

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades pro Vikram Lander a Pragyan Rover

28. 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentáře
Věda

Pozorování JWST naznačují, že hvězdná kontaminace zasahuje do měření exoplanety TRAPPIST-1b

28. 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáře
Věda

Další blízký hovor: Asteroid 2023 SW6 se blíží k Zemi

28. 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáře