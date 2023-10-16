A recent study led by scientists at the American Museum of Natural History, Brooklyn College, and the Catalan Institute of Paleontology Miquel Crusafont has reconstructed the skull of an ape species that lived approximately 12 million years ago. The species, Pierolapithecus catalaunicus, is significant in understanding the evolution of great apes and humans. The team published their findings in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Pierolapithecus catalaunicus, which was first described in 2004, belonged to a group of extinct ape species that inhabited Europe between 15 and 7 million years ago. This species is particularly valuable in understanding hominid evolution because there is a rare combination of a cranium and partial skeleton from the same individual.

To place Pierolapithecus on the hominid family tree accurately and gain insights into its biology and movement, the scientists focused on the skull and teeth, which are crucial in determining the evolutionary relationships of fossil species. However, the damaged condition of the Pierolapithecus cranium has led to debates about its placement in the evolutionary lineage.

In an effort to find answers, the researchers used CT scans to virtually reconstruct the damaged cranium and compared it to other primate species. They also created evolutionary models to study the development of key features of ape facial structure. The analysis revealed that Pierolapithecus shares similarities in face shape and size with both fossilized and living great apes. However, it also possesses distinct facial features not found in other Middle Miocene apes. These findings suggest that Pierolapithecus may represent one of the earliest members of the great ape and human family.

The study’s evolutionary modeling demonstrated that the Pierolapithecus cranium closely resembles the ancestral form from which living great apes and humans evolved. In contrast, gibbons and siamangs, known as the “lesser apes,” appear to have undergone size reduction as secondary developments.

This research sheds light on the evolutionary history of great apes and humans, providing valuable insights into the adaptations and characteristics that emerged over millions of years. The findings contribute to a better understanding of our own biological heritage and the mosaic nature of hominid evolution.

