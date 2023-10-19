Astronomové objevují mocný výbuch energie z hlubin vesmíru

Astronomers have detected a fast radio burst, the most distant of its kind ever seen, that has travelled eight billion years to reach Earth. These bursts of intense energy, lasting only milliseconds, have origins that are still not fully understood. The newly discovered burst appears to come from a small group of merging galaxies, lending support to current theories about their source. However, the intensity of the burst challenges scientists’ understanding of how they are emitted.

Researchers believe that fast radio bursts could provide valuable insights into the mysteries of the universe. By studying these bursts, scientists hope to determine the amount of matter, or “normal matter,” that exists in the universe. Currently, attempts to measure this elusive matter have yielded conflicting results. It is believed that this matter may be hiding in the space between galaxies, but it is too hot and diffuse to be detected using conventional methods. Fast radio bursts, on the other hand, can sense this ionized material and provide a means of measuring it.

The discovery of this powerful burst was made using a telescope in Japan. Additional telescopes were used to verify the find and gather more information about it. The results of the study have been published in the journal Science.

While the cause of fast radio bursts remains unknown, scientists are hopeful that future research will shed light on their origins and help unravel the mysteries of the universe.

