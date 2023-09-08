Městský život

Nové statistiky odhalují potenciál pro lepší lithium-sírové baterie

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory have made significant progress in improving lithium-sulfur batteries, a promising technology that offers advantages over traditional lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-sulfur batteries can store two to three times more energy, are more affordable due to the abundance and low cost of sulfur, and do not rely on critical resources like cobalt and nickel.

However, the short lifetime of lithium-sulfur batteries has hindered their widespread adoption. The dissolution of sulfur from the cathode during discharge leads to performance decline over time. In a previous study, scientists at Argonne developed a catalyst that minimized this sulfur loss problem. While the catalyst showed promise, its exact atomic-scale working mechanism remained unknown.

Through their latest research, scientists at Argonne have uncovered the reaction mechanism that occurs in the presence of the catalyst. The catalyst facilitates the formation of dense nanoscale bubbles of lithium polysulfides on the cathode surface. These lithium polysulfides prevent sulfur loss and performance decline, leading to more stable and longer-lasting batteries.

Characterization techniques, including synchrotron X-ray beams and a newly invented technique to visualize the electrode-electrolyte interface at the nanoscale, were critical in understanding the reaction mechanism. The team’s discovery not only provides insights into improving lithium-sulfur batteries but also opens doors for research on other next-generation batteries.

With this breakthrough, the future of lithium-sulfur batteries appears brighter, offering a more sustainable and eco-friendly solution for the transportation industry.

Zdroje:

  • Argonne National Laboratory: Research News
  • Nature: “Visualizing interfacial collective reaction behaviour of Li–S batteries” (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06326-8)

