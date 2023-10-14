A rare and breathtaking “ring of fire” solar eclipse will be visible across the Americas today, stretching from Oregon to Brazil. Unlike a total solar eclipse, where the moon completely covers the sun, during a ring of fire eclipse, there is a bright, blazing border left by the moon. The path of the eclipse starts from Oregon, passing through Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas in the United States, and continues through Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. The rest of the Western Hemisphere will experience a partial eclipse.

Clear skies are essential for viewing the eclipse, although some parts of the U.S. path may experience cloudy conditions. NASA and other groups have planned to livestream the event for those unable to witness it in person. Some towns and cities along the eclipse’s path have expressed concerns about being overwhelmed by visitors, while others have embraced the opportunity to create unique experiences for guests.

For example, the small town of Reedsport in Oregon moved its eclipse festival indoors due to the chance of rain, but they are still hopeful for a glimpse of the celestial event. The town of Baker in Nevada has planned activities such as a drum circle and a dance party, making the most of their seven rooms, which have been booked for over a year. In Albuquerque, New Mexico, tens of thousands of people at the city’s annual air balloon fiesta will also be able to witness the eclipse before dawn breaks.

Various educational activities and initiatives have been organized in different locations to allow people to safely experience the eclipse. In Colombia’s Tatacoa desert, astronomers assist visually impaired individuals through raised maps and temperature changes as the moon obscures the sun. At the Cancun Planetarium in Mexico, young visitors are building box projectors to indirectly view the ring of fire. The ancient Maya, who referred to eclipses as “broken sun,” potentially used dark volcanic glass to protect their eyes during such occurrences.

Preparations are being made in towns and national parks along the eclipse’s path to accommodate the expected crowds. Officials in Oregon’s Klamath County have advised residents to stock up on groceries and fill their gas tanks in case of highway traffic. Bryce Canyon in Utah expects Saturday to be its busiest day of the year, while Brazil’s Pedra da Boca state park anticipates large numbers of eager observers.

The entire eclipse duration, from the moon starting to obscure the sun until it returns to normal, lasts about 2.5 to 3 hours, with the ring of fire phase lasting between three to five minutes, depending on the location. The next total solar eclipse is set to crisscross the United States in the opposite direction next April, starting in Mexico and ending in eastern Canada. Another ring of fire eclipse is expected in October next year, at the southernmost tip of South America, with Antarctica experiencing one in 2026. The U.S. will have to wait until 2039 for another visible ring of fire eclipse, and Alaska will be the only state in its direct path.

