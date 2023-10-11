Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Věda

Zůstat k vám věrný: Cornell Alumni sdílejte příběhy o bezúhonnosti v kariérních výzvách

ByMamfo Brescia

11. 2023
Zůstat k vám věrný: Cornell Alumni sdílejte příběhy o bezúhonnosti v kariérních výzvách

In a panel discussion titled REALTalk, two successful female alumni from Cornell University will share their personal stories of maintaining integrity in the face of career challenges. The event, with the theme “Staying True to You,” will take place on October 13th in Barnes Hall.

The panel will feature Alyssa Gagliardi Sleasman, a former professional hockey player turned coach, and Irene Li, a James Beard Award-winning chef and restauranteur. Both alumni have excelled in their respective fields and will shed light on the struggles they faced while staying true to themselves.

The event, which is free and open to the public, requires registration. For those unable to attend in person, there will be an option to livestream the discussion.

The panel aims to explore the challenge of bringing one’s whole self to the workplace. Shura Gat, the associate dean of students and director of the Gender Equity Resource Center, expresses the importance of learning when and how to risk showing up as our authentic selves. The stories of these remarkable alumnae will provide insights into how they navigate their intersecting identities and values while maintaining their integrity in the workplace.

The REALTalk panel discussion is an opportunity for students and professionals alike to gain valuable insights from these accomplished Cornell alumni. It encourages attendees to reflect on their own experiences and consider how they can stay true to themselves while facing career challenges.

Title: Staying True to You: Cornell Alumni Share Stories of Integrity in Career Challenges

Source: Student & Campus Life

Reference:
– Gender Equity Resource Center (GenEq)
– Veřejné vydání.

By Mamfo Brescia

související Post

Věda

Ženy preferují fyzickou sílu v krátkodobých vztazích, ale afiliativní humor pro dlouhodobý úspěch

13. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Věda

Průvodce bezpečným prohlížením a fotografováním prstencového zatmění Slunce

13. 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Věda

Satelity ve vesmíru: Hrozba pro radioastronomii a naše spojení s vesmírem

13. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Zmeškal jsi

Věda

Ženy preferují fyzickou sílu v krátkodobých vztazích, ale afiliativní humor pro dlouhodobý úspěch

13. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře
Věda

Průvodce bezpečným prohlížením a fotografováním prstencového zatmění Slunce

13. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře
Věda

Satelity ve vesmíru: Hrozba pro radioastronomii a naše spojení s vesmírem

13. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře
Věda

Fluorescence používaná k měření úrovní stresu v sójových bobech vystavených ozónu

13. 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáře