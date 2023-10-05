Průkopnický vývoj samoléčivé elektronické kůže

In a recent study published in Science, Zhenan Bao, a professor of Chemical Engineering at Stanford University, and her research group have made significant progress in the development of self-healing electronic skin. This e-skin, which resembles human skin in appearance and texture, utilizes soft, thin, and flexible integrated circuits to convert pressure and temperature into low voltage electric signals that can be understood by the brain.

Originally designed for use in prosthetics, Bao’s e-skin is now being applied to various fields such as precision health, robotics, consumer products, and medical devices. Over the past 19 years, the Bao Group’s electronic skin has evolved from sensing hand grasping, blood pressure, neurochemicals, and brain waves to being self-healing and biodegradable.

The breakthrough that led to the recent publication in Science came from a question posed by an audience member during one of Bao’s talks. This question sparked curiosity and led to the discovery of new phenomena related to repairing multiple layers of electronic skin. Bao and her team developed molecular design principles that allow these layers to self-recognize and heal with the correct counterparts, eliminating the need for manual alignment.

While prototypes for measuring basic human physiological parameters such as blood pressure, heart rate, and breathing rate already exist, more advanced sensing, such as detecting chemicals from sweat, is currently being tested. The commercialization of implantable electronic skin, however, is still years away due to the extensive validation required for biocompatibility.

One unique aspect of Bao’s e-skin is its use of biodegradable materials. Inspired by the biodegradability of human skin, the team has designed the materials to have minimal environmental impact and be potentially recyclable. For implantable devices, the goal is for the entire device to degrade away after usage, making additional surgeries unnecessary. However, achieving both high performance and biocompatibility in the degraded products presents a significant challenge.

In her research, Bao balances focus with creativity. While staying dedicated to the larger research goals, she encourages her students to explore new ideas, even if they seem risky or unconventional. Collaboration among individuals with diverse backgrounds is also emphasized to foster creativity and different perspectives.

As Chair of the Chemical Engineering Department during the pandemic, Bao’s leadership has evolved. Listening to voices from various parts of the department and university has shaped her approach to leadership, allowing her to adapt and make informed decisions.

With continued advancements in self-healing electronic skin, the future holds tremendous potential for applications in fields such as medicine, robotics, and consumer electronics. Bao’s work is paving the way for a new generation of electronics that seamlessly integrates with the human body.

