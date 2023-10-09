Plánovaný start SpaceX vrací zaměření na vesmírné pobřeží

SpaceX is set to resume its satellite deployment missions by launching 22 more Starlink satellites into orbit. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40. The launch has five backup windows from 9:57 p.m. through 12:35 a.m. Monday, with additional backup windows on Monday night. Weather conditions are predicted to be favorable, with an 80% chance for good conditions.

The booster for this mission is making its 14th flight and will attempt another recovery landing on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic. If successful, this will be the 55th launch from the Space Coast in 2023, with all but four launches conducted by SpaceX. The company has another launch planned this week, with the fourth Falcon Heavy launch of the year from Kennedy Space Center. This will be the Falcon Heavy’s first NASA mission, sending the probe Psyche on a journey to a metal-rich asteroid.

Most of SpaceX’s launches have been for their Starlink internet satellite constellation. The upcoming launch will be one of two Starlink launches from different coasts planned by SpaceX. Another Falcon 9 rocket will be launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, adding 21 satellites to the constellation.

While SpaceX had planned to develop larger Starlink satellites, delays in their Starship program have resulted in a shift in plans. However, the company is still the leader in the number of satellites deployed, with plans to have as many as 7,500, compared to Amazon’s plans for over 3,200 satellites by 2029. In the coming years, it is expected that the number of low-Earth orbit satellites will increase significantly, potentially reaching between 10,000 and 20,000 by 2030.

