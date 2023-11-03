Nově objevený druh Mosasaur pojmenovaný po norském mořském hadovi

Scientists have recently uncovered a new species of mosasaur, an ancient marine reptile that lived around 80 million years ago. This newly discovered species has been named Jormungandr walhallaensis, after the Norse sea serpent from Norse mythology. The name Jormungandr refers to the Midgard Serpent, a mythical creature from Norse legends that was said to be fathered by the trickster god Loki and was capable of encircling the entire globe.

The fossils of Jormungandr walhallaensis were found near Walhalla, a town in North Dakota that derives its name from Valhalla, the great hall of heroes in Norse mythology. The researchers believe that the name reflects both the Norse mythology and the location where the fossils were discovered.

The fossil itself, known as NDGS 10838, consists of a nearly complete skull, jaws, and some skeletal parts, including ribs and vertebrae. The mosasaur would have measured approximately 24 feet (7.3 meters) in length and had a slimmer face compared to other mosasaurs.

While Jormungandr walhallaensis shares similarities with other mosasaurs, it also possesses unique features that differentiate it from its relatives. The skull structure of this mosasaur presented challenges to the scientists in classifying it and suggests that the mosasaur group may be more diverse than previously thought.

The discovery of this new species holds promise for further understanding the evolution and diversity of mosasaurs. Future discoveries and analysis of additional fossils could shed more light on the position of Jormungandr walhallaensis in the mosasaur family tree.

FAQ:

Otázka: Co je to mosasaurus?

A: Mosasaurs were large, meat-eating marine reptiles that lived during the Late Cretaceous period, approximately 66 to 85 million years ago.

Q: How did Jormungandr walhallaensis get its name?

A: The mosasaur was named after the Norse sea serpent Jormungandr from Norse mythology, as well as the town of Walhalla where the fossils were found.

Otázka: Jaký je význam tohoto objevu?

A: The discovery of Jormungandr walhallaensis adds to our understanding of the diversity and evolution of mosasaurs in prehistoric times.

Q: What are the unique features of Jormungandr walhallaensis?

A: Jormungandr walhallaensis possesses a combination of features from different mosasaur groups, making it distinct and challenging to classify.

Otázka: Jaký další výzkum je potřeba?

A: Further research, including the discovery of additional fossils, will help clarify the relationship between Jormungandr walhallaensis and other mosasaurs and provide more insights into its biological characteristics and evolutionary significance.