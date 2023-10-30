Scientists have recently uncovered a remarkable species of ancient sea lizard, which they have named Jǫrmungandr walhallaensis. This fearsome creature, which lived approximately 80 million years ago, has been dubbed after Jörmungandr, the mythical Norse sea serpent known for its immense size and power.

Lead author Amelia Zietlow, a postdoctoral student in comparative biology at the American Museum of Natural History’s Richard Gilder Graduate School, described Jǫrmungandr walhallaensis as resembling a gigantic Komodo dragon with flippers. The discovery of its almost-complete skull, jaws, cervical spine, and multiple vertebrae took place in 2015 in Walhalla, North Dakota.

Through their analysis, the team of researchers identified that J. walhallaensis shared many characteristics with two known mosasaurs: the smaller Clidastes and the larger Mosasaurus. However, Jǫrmungandr walhallaensis predates both of these species. Like its relatives, the creature lived during the Cretaceous period, alongside dinosaurs, sporting massive flippers and utilizing a shark-like tail to maneuver through the water. The creature was also distinguishable by a bony ridge on its skull, which researchers noted resembled “angry eyebrows.”

While paleontologists still debate whether mosasaurs are more closely related to lizards or snakes, the discovery of Jǫrmungandr walhallaensis adds valuable insight into the understanding of these mysterious sea creatures. Zietlow commented, “As these animals evolved into these giant sea monsters, they were constantly making changes. This work gets us one step closer to understanding how all these different forms are related to one another.”

With its distinctive features and its role as a missing link between smaller and larger mosasaurs, Jǫrmungandr walhallaensis represents a significant addition to the scientific understanding of ancient marine life. Further research may help shed light on the evolutionary history and adaptations of these monstrous creatures that once roamed our ancient seas.

