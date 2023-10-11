Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Věda

SpaceX oznamuje nový Starlink Direct to Cell Service

ByMamfo Brescia

11. 2023
SpaceX oznamuje nový Starlink Direct to Cell Service

SpaceX has unveiled a new page on its Starlink website, introducing its upcoming cell service powered by its satellite network. The ‘Starlink Direct to Cell’ page promises users “seamless access to text, voice, and data for LTE phones across the globe.” The company plans to roll out text capabilities in 2024, followed by voice and data capabilities in 2025. Additionally, support for the Internet of Things (IoT) may also be available by 2025.

One notable feature of the direct-to-cell system is its compatibility with existing LTE phones, requiring no hardware, firmware, or special apps. The technology will utilize an advanced eNodeB modem, acting as a cellphone tower in space. This would enable network integration similar to a standard roaming partner.

PCMag reports that Starlink’s new webpage builds upon its existing plans to offer service alongside U.S. carrier T-Mobile. However, legal clearance from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and cooperation with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) would be necessary before SpaceX can formally launch the service in both countries.

In Canada, telecom provider Rogers has already announced its partnership with SpaceX to provide access to emergency services, including 911, in areas without traditional connectivity. The rollout of this capability by Rogers is slated for 2024, aligning with the timeline indicated on Starlink’s website.

With this new initiative, SpaceX aims to compete with other satellite cell service providers, such as Globalstar, which powers Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite.

Sources: Starlink, PCMag

By Mamfo Brescia

související Post

Věda

Ženy preferují fyzickou sílu v krátkodobých vztazích, ale afiliativní humor pro dlouhodobý úspěch

13. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Věda

Průvodce bezpečným prohlížením a fotografováním prstencového zatmění Slunce

13. 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Věda

Satelity ve vesmíru: Hrozba pro radioastronomii a naše spojení s vesmírem

13. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Zmeškal jsi

Věda

Ženy preferují fyzickou sílu v krátkodobých vztazích, ale afiliativní humor pro dlouhodobý úspěch

13. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře
Věda

Průvodce bezpečným prohlížením a fotografováním prstencového zatmění Slunce

13. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře
Věda

Satelity ve vesmíru: Hrozba pro radioastronomii a naše spojení s vesmírem

13. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře
Věda

Fluorescence používaná k měření úrovní stresu v sójových bobech vystavených ozónu

13. 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáře