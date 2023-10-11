Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Věda

Sledování nebezpečného drobného vesmírného odpadu: Nový federálně financovaný projekt si klade za cíl najít řešení

ByRobert Andrew

11. 2023
Sledování nebezpečného drobného vesmírného odpadu: Nový federálně financovaný projekt si klade za cíl najít řešení

Earth is currently surrounded by millions of pieces of space junk that pose a threat to satellites and other spacecraft. Many of these objects are too small to be monitored, but their high speeds make them potentially dangerous. Now, a federally funded project is seeking to address this issue by developing technology to detect and track these tiny, potentially destructive pieces of space debris.

According to Piyush Mehta, an assistant professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at West Virginia University, the size of the debris doesn’t matter as much as the energy it possesses. Even a small piece, such as a grain of salt, can cause significant damage if it is traveling at high speeds. The project aims to find ways to track these tiny objects and predict potential collisions.

Currently, the U.S. Air Force’s Space Surveillance Network (SSN) tracks objects larger than a softball using radar and optical sensors. However, there is currently no technology available to track tiny space debris. These objects, which travel at speeds of up to 17,900 mph (28,800 kph) at 250 miles (400 kilometers) above the Earth’s surface, are a significant threat due to their destructive potential.

The project, funded by the U.S. government’s Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) program, will first focus on detecting and characterizing the small pieces of debris. Once this is accomplished, technologies and algorithms can be developed to track these hazardous objects. The researchers plan to create a simulated environment that reflects the real-world system to carry out this work.

In addition to this project, other solutions are being explored to address the issue of space debris. For example, a Belgian company called Arsec is developing a device that uses star trackers on satellites to map the paths of debris pieces. This device could enhance our understanding of how much debris exists in our local space environment.

It is crucial to develop strategies to monitor and track space debris, as experts predict that a major collision among these objects in low Earth orbit will occur unless significant changes are made. With continued investments and research in this field, solutions to this problem may be within reach.

Zdroje:
– 1. source1.com
– 2. source2.com

By Robert Andrew

související Post

Věda

Ženy preferují fyzickou sílu v krátkodobých vztazích, ale afiliativní humor pro dlouhodobý úspěch

13. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Věda

Průvodce bezpečným prohlížením a fotografováním prstencového zatmění Slunce

13. 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Věda

Satelity ve vesmíru: Hrozba pro radioastronomii a naše spojení s vesmírem

13. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Zmeškal jsi

Věda

Ženy preferují fyzickou sílu v krátkodobých vztazích, ale afiliativní humor pro dlouhodobý úspěch

13. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře
Věda

Průvodce bezpečným prohlížením a fotografováním prstencového zatmění Slunce

13. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře
Věda

Satelity ve vesmíru: Hrozba pro radioastronomii a naše spojení s vesmírem

13. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře
Věda

Fluorescence používaná k měření úrovní stresu v sójových bobech vystavených ozónu

13. 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáře