Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Věda

Sonda Parker Solar Probe pozoruje rušivý meziplanetární prach výronem koronální hmoty

ByGabriel Botha

20. 2023
Sonda Parker Solar Probe pozoruje rušivý meziplanetární prach výronem koronální hmoty

The Parker Solar Probe, a spacecraft designed to study the sun, recently had a close encounter with a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) and came out unharmed. CMEs are powerful bursts of plasma from the sun’s corona that can cause space storms and pose a threat to satellites, astronauts, and electronics on Earth.

Scientists were particularly excited about this event because it provided an opportunity to observe a CME up close and validate a theory proposed in 2003. According to the theory, CMEs have the ability to push away interplanetary dust, which consists of tiny particles left over from planets, asteroids, and comets.

The Parker Solar Probe’s Wide-field Imager for Solar Probe (WISPR) camera successfully captured light reflected off these interplanetary dust particles. Although the signals were initially subtle, scientists were able to enhance them by subtracting the average brightness of similar orbit images captured by WISPR.

What they discovered was that the CME blew away interplanetary dust along a path approximately 6 million miles long. Scientists likened this effect to a vacuum cleaner, where the gap left by the removed dust quickly filled in with more dust.

While this observation offers valuable insights into the interaction between CMEs and interplanetary dust, it raises more questions. Since this is the first time astronomers have observed this cleaning effect, it is still uncertain whether all CMEs have the same impact on interplanetary dust.

Nevertheless, the upcoming solar maximum, a period of increased solar activity, provides an opportunity for further observations of CMEs. The Parker Solar Probe, along with other observatories, may have more chances to study and understand the behavior of these powerful solar events.

The study documenting this research was published in The Astrophysical Journal on May 31, 2023.

Zdroje: The Astrophysical Journal

By Gabriel Botha

související Post

Věda

ISRO Gears Up k oživení komunikace s Landerem a Roverem Chandrayaan-3

22. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Věda

Vaše šance vlastnit kus prehistorické historie: Vzácná kostra dinosaura na prodej

22. 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Věda

Sada misí NASA OSIRIS-REx pro dramatické finále s návratem vzorku asteroidu

22. 2023 Robert Andrew

Zmeškal jsi

Věda

ISRO Gears Up k oživení komunikace s Landerem a Roverem Chandrayaan-3

22. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře
Věda

Vaše šance vlastnit kus prehistorické historie: Vzácná kostra dinosaura na prodej

22. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře
Věda

Sada misí NASA OSIRIS-REx pro dramatické finále s návratem vzorku asteroidu

22. 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentáře
Věda

Nově objevená fosilie vrhá světlo na evoluci lebek obratlovců

22. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře