Nová studie naznačuje, že asteroidy by mohly zmírnit účinky změny klimatu

Through extensive research, scientists have long understood the destructive potential of asteroids colliding with Earth. However, recent discoveries have revealed that these celestial bodies may also hold the key to mitigating climate change. In a groundbreaking experiment proposed by astronomer Istvan Szapudi from the University of Hawai’i Institute for Astronomy, asteroids could serve as shields against the Sun’s intense rays.

The concept involves tethering a space-based solar radiation management (SRM) shield or shade to an asteroid, which would then be positioned strategically in space as a counterweight. This ingenious idea not only utilizes the enormous potential of asteroids but also taps into their unique position in outer space. By shielding Earth from excessive solar radiation, this approach could help mitigate the effects of climate change.

In other news, NASA has recently announced that an asteroid called Asteroid 2023 VD3 will make an exceptionally close approach to Earth. This celestial visitor will pass by at a distance of approximately 490,000 kilometers, just slightly farther than the Moon. With a size ranging from 32 to 75 feet, Asteroid 2023 VD3 is comparable in dimensions to a typical house. Additionally, it will be traveling at a remarkable speed of 64,453 kilometers per hour, which is nearly as fast as a space shuttle.

Asteroid 2023 VD3 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, named after the 1862 Apollo asteroid discovered by Karl Reinmuth. While this particular asteroid last passed Earth on May 22, 1925, it is not expected to have any other close encounters in the near future.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become an invaluable tool for various sectors, including astronomy. Algorithms like HelioLinc3D, developed by the University of Washington, have played a critical role in identifying potentially hazardous asteroids. During its test in Hawaii, HelioLinc3D discovered Asteroid 2022 SF289, measuring about 600 feet wide. Although this asteroid is not currently considered a threat, its detection emphasizes the importance of AI in enhancing asteroid detection methods.

