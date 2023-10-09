Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

NASA plánuje do roku 2040 stavět a pronajímat lunární domy

ByVicky Stavropoulou

9. 2023
According to The New York Times, NASA is reportedly planning to construct the first home on the moon that can be rented out to astronauts and civilians by 2040. The plan involves sending a large 3D printer to the moon and using lunar concrete made of rocks, mineral fragments, and dust to build the structure on its surface.

The proposed lunar accommodation is still in the early stages of discussions but would feature doors, tiles, and furniture created with the help of universities and private firms. The rental pricing for staying in the lunar home has not been disclosed by NASA.

Austin-based firm ICON, known for its advanced construction technologies and large-scale 3D printing, was awarded a contract under Phase III of NASA’s Small Business Innovation Research program. The near $60 million contract is for the development of space-based construction systems to support NASA’s planned exploration of the moon and beyond.

ICON’s Olympus system aims to utilize local lunar resources as building materials for a multi-purpose construction system. The company already employs 3D-printing technology on Earth to construct homes layer by layer using its system called The Vulcan.

NASA sees potential in 3D-printed homes for its mission to learn more about the moon and space as they are quick and easy to erect. However, there are several challenges to overcome before a lunar home becomes a reality. One of the initial steps would be to establish landing pads for rocket launches carrying the 3D printer to the lunar surface, which is expected to happen in the next few years as part of NASA’s Artemis mission.

ICON will test its 3D printer at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in February to determine the feasibility of constructing a sustainable home on the moon’s surface within the next two decades.

Overall, NASA’s plan to build and rent lunar homes represents a significant step towards establishing a sustained presence on the moon, utilizing innovative construction technologies and utilizing local resources.

