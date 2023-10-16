Vlny sboru objevené kolem Merkuru, vrhající světlo na planetární magnetická pole

Scientists from Japan and France have made a fascinating discovery – chorus waves have been detected around Mercury. Chorus waves, which sound like the chirping and whistling of birds, have been previously observed on Earth, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. However, Mercury, being a barren planet with no atmosphere and a weak magnetic field, was not expected to have these waves. This discovery provides valuable insights into the magnetic environment around Mercury and the formation of planetary magnetic fields by the solar wind.

Mercury’s magnetic field is relatively weak compared to other planets, and it is constantly bombarded by radiation and the solar wind due to its close proximity to the Sun. However, despite its inhospitable conditions, Mercury has some secrets hidden within. In recent years, scientists discovered that Mercury has its own unique kind of auroras. Prior to this, scientists hypothesized the presence of chorus waves on Mercury. Chorus waves occur when energetic electrons get trapped in a planet’s magnetosphere, generating waves in the plasma.

The detections of chorus waves around Mercury were made using the MIO instrument as part of the Mercury BepiColombo mission. Although the instrument is not yet in orbit around Mercury, flybys of the planet in 2021 and 2022 provided valuable data. The observations revealed that the chorus waves were only present in a specific region of Mercury’s magnetosphere known as the dawn sector. The researchers conducted modeling and simulations, determining that energy transfer from electrons to electromagnetic waves is more efficient in this region, leading to the generation of the whistling sounds.

Further investigations and analysis are necessary to fully understand these chorus waves and their characteristics. The data obtained from these initial detections will aid in planning detailed investigations for when the MIO instrument is expected to be in orbit around Mercury by 2025. Comparisons between Earth and Mercury will help to uncover the similarities and differences in the spatiotemporal properties of electron-driven chorus waves.

The researchers emphasize that this study is paving the way for future investigations to explore the influence of the solar wind on the magnetized environments of planets in our Solar System. The findings may also contribute to our understanding of exoplanets and their interactions with stellar winds. The research has been published in Nature Astronomy.

Source: Nature Astronomy