Jihoafrický farmář objevil vzácné úlomky meteoritů

ByGabriel Botha

2. 2023
A South African farmer has made an exceptional discovery, uncovering two separate meteorite fragments on his property in the Northern Cape. This marks the first meteorite discoveries in South Africa in over 40 years and brings the country’s total confirmed meteorite count to 51. The fragments have been officially named Brierskop and Wolfkop after nearby landmarks.

Meteorites are fragments of rock that survive their journey through Earth’s atmosphere after being ejected from space. They provide scientists with valuable insights into the formation of our solar system and the organic life it contains. Meteorites are considered a vital part of natural heritage and are sought after by museums and collectors worldwide.

Finding meteorites is a challenging task, as they are typically discovered by chance or after being witnessed during meteor fireball events. The majority of meteorites originate from the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, with a small percentage coming from the moon and Mars. Antarctica and the Sahara Desert are ideal locations for finding meteorites due to their arid climates, which aid in preservation.

In South Africa, meteorites are classified as national heritage items and are protected by law. They must be properly stored and conserved at accredited institutions for future research. The recent discoveries by the South African farmer highlight the potential for further meteorite findings in the country.

Advancements in technology, such as camera networks that record meteor fireball trajectories, have made it easier to locate meteorite fall sites. Citizen science initiatives involving volunteer ground searches have also contributed to the discovery of meteorites. With an estimated 10 to 50 meteorites landing on Earth’s surface each day, there are likely many more waiting to be found.

Definice:
– Meteorite: A piece of rocky space debris that survives collision with Earth.
– Chondrite: The oldest rocks in the solar system, dating back 4.567 billion years.
– Heritage Act: A law that classifies certain items as national heritage and protects them from damage, removal, export, or trade without proper permits.
– Citizen Science: The involvement of volunteers in scientific research and data collection.

