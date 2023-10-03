Nové důkazy naznačují, že blesk na Venuši pochází z poruch v magnetických polích

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, on its seven-year-long mission to study the sun, may have uncovered the mystery behind Venus’ “lightning” storms during a routine flyby in 2021. This new finding indicates that the flashes of light observed on Venus, previously thought to be lightning, are actually linked to disruptions in the planet’s magnetic fields rather than actual lightning bolts. The research study, led by Harriet George from the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics, used data collected by the Parker probe to analyze the phenomenon.

The discovery challenges the long-standing debate about lightning on Venus, which has persisted for almost four decades. Previous studies had detected radio waves associated with lightning on Venus; however, the recent study failed to find these expected radio waves. Additionally, a study published earlier this year suggested that some of the light flashes attributed to lightning on Venus may be meteors burning up in its atmosphere.

The researchers examined a phenomenon known as “whistler waves” to uncover the truth behind Venus’ lightning activity. Whistler waves are electromagnetic waves that propagate through various mediums and are typically associated with lightning discharges on Earth. The Pioneer Venus spacecraft first detected whistler waves on Venus in 1978, leading scientists to believe that Venus experiences significant amounts of lightning, possibly even seven times more than Earth.

However, the Parker probe’s close proximity to Venus allowed researchers to collect data suggesting that Venus’ whistler waves are not caused by lightning. Instead, they theorized that these waves result from disturbances in the planet’s magnetic fields. Specifically, they propose that the magnetic field lines surrounding Venus break apart and then snap back together, releasing bursts of energy in the form of whistler waves.

Further research is needed to confirm these findings, and it is hoped that the Parker Solar Probe’s final pass by Venus in 2024, when it will come within 250 miles of the planet’s surface, will provide more conclusive evidence. The study detailing these findings was published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

In conclusion, the ongoing mission of the Parker Solar Probe has uncovered intriguing evidence suggesting that the flashes of light observed on Venus, long thought to be lightning, are actually linked to disturbances in the planet’s magnetic fields. This finding challenges previous assumptions about Venus’ lightning activity, and further investigation is necessary to determine the full extent of this phenomenon.

Zdroj:

– Geophysical Research Letters (Journal)

– Parker Solar Probe NASA