Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Věda

Indická sluneční observatoř Aditya-L1 upravuje trajektorii pro nepřerušovaný pohled na Slunce

ByGabriel Botha

12. 2023
Indická sluneční observatoř Aditya-L1 upravuje trajektorii pro nepřerušovaný pohled na Slunce

India’s first solar observatory, Aditya-L1, has recently made a trajectory correction maneuver to ensure it stays on course for a special point in space from where it will have an uninterrupted view of the sun. Launched on September 2, the spacecraft is currently on a 110-day voyage to an area around 1 million miles away from Earth.

Aditya-L1 is planned to settle into a halo orbit around Earth-sun Lagrange point 1, which is a gravitationally stable area. This location will provide the observatory with a clear and direct line of sight to study the sun. The trajectory correction maneuver, also known as TCM, was performed on October 6 and lasted for approximately 16 seconds.

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) social media account reported the successful execution of the maneuver, stating that it was performed to correct the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver carried out on September 19.

Aditya-L1 is equipped with seven payloads for its five-year-long mission to study the sun. This spacecraft marks India’s second deep space mission, following the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) that launched in 2013. The name “Aditya” translates to “the sun” in Sanskrit, while the “L1” suffix represents the location from which the observatory will operate.

By fine-tuning the spacecraft’s orbit, this trajectory correction maneuver ensures that Aditya-L1 remains on track to fulfill its mission of observing and studying the sun from a unique vantage point in space.

Sources: India Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) X social media account, September 30, 2023; October 8, 2023.

By Gabriel Botha

související Post

Věda

Ženy preferují fyzickou sílu v krátkodobých vztazích, ale afiliativní humor pro dlouhodobý úspěch

13. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Věda

Průvodce bezpečným prohlížením a fotografováním prstencového zatmění Slunce

13. 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Věda

Satelity ve vesmíru: Hrozba pro radioastronomii a naše spojení s vesmírem

13. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Zmeškal jsi

Věda

Ženy preferují fyzickou sílu v krátkodobých vztazích, ale afiliativní humor pro dlouhodobý úspěch

13. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře
Věda

Průvodce bezpečným prohlížením a fotografováním prstencového zatmění Slunce

13. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře
Věda

Satelity ve vesmíru: Hrozba pro radioastronomii a naše spojení s vesmírem

13. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře
Věda

Fluorescence používaná k měření úrovní stresu v sójových bobech vystavených ozónu

13. 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáře