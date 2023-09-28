Místo přistání Chandrayaan-3: Debata mezi Indií a Čínou

India’s recent success in landing the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft near the lunar south pole has sparked a rivalry with China. However, a top Chinese scientist, Ouyang Ziyuan, claims that India’s landing site is not at the lunar south pole as claimed. According to Ziyuan, the Chandrayaan-3 landing site at 69 degrees south latitude is nowhere close to the pole, which is defined as between 88.5 and 90 degrees.

While India broke China’s record for the southernmost lunar landing, Ziyuan argues that the Chandrayaan-3 was 619 kilometers (385 miles) distant from the polar region. He also highlights China’s technological superiority in its space program, noting that China has been capable of sending orbiters and landers directly into Earth-Moon transfer orbit since 2010.

Despite these claims, it is undeniable that Chandrayaan-3 went farther south than any other spacecraft. Currently, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is attempting to establish contact with Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander and Pragyan rover. ISRO will continue these attempts until the next sunset on the Moon, which is scheduled for October 6.

The rivalry between India and China extends beyond their lunar landings. Both countries are vying for dominance in space exploration, with plans to send astronauts to the moon for the first time in decades. China’s Chang’e 4, which landed on the far side of the moon in 2019, touched down at 45 degrees south. In comparison, an uncrewed NASA probe, Surveyor 7, reached the moon at about 41 degrees south in 1968.

The competition between India and China in outer space highlights the growing importance of lunar exploration. As these countries push the boundaries of technology and knowledge, the race to the moon continues to captivate the world.

