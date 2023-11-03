Meteorický roj Taurid: Nebeská podívaná ve dvou dějstvích

The Taurid meteor shower is an annual event that captivates stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts alike. Unlike other meteor showers, the Taurids offer a unique experience with two separate peak nights occurring five days apart. These showers are renowned for their fireballs – dazzling meteors that illuminate the night sky as they plummet through the Earth’s atmosphere. While the Taurids may not produce a high volume of shooting stars, their celestial display is one that shouldn’t be missed.

The first act of this cosmic performance is the Southern Taurid meteor shower, reaching its peak late on Monday, November 6, and early on Tuesday, November 7. Although the shower extends from September 23 to December 8, the most remarkable activity occurs on these specific dates. Following this spectacle, the stage is set for the second act – the Northern Taurid meteor shower. Taking place overnight on Saturday, November 11, and early on Sunday, November 12, this display promises a notable surge in fireball activity.

Both meteor showers derive their name from the constellation Taurus, the bull, which adorns the night sky during the autumn season. While the meteors may appear to originate from the vicinity of Taurus, they are not associated with the constellation itself. Instead, they create a mesmerizing dance with the stars, captivating viewers with their fleeting beauty.

To witness these enchanting celestial events, it is crucial to consider the lunar conditions. During the peak of the Southern Taurids, a 59% illuminated waning gibbous moon will grace the sky from midnight onward. However, the Northern Taurids peak coincides with a waning crescent moon, with just 4% illumination, rising shortly before sunrise. This optimal darkness affords observers the best chance to witness shooting stars and fireballs – provided the night sky remains clear.

As the Taurid meteor showers make their appearance, it is important to understand the phenomenon they represent. Shooting stars, scientifically referred to as meteoroids, are small particles that enter Earth’s atmosphere, creating luminous streaks across the sky as they disintegrate. NASA suggests that the source of the Taurids may be comet 2P/Encke, which potentially left a trail of rocky debris near Earth’s orbit centuries ago.

Prepare to be mesmerized by the Taurid meteor shower as it unfolds in two distinct acts. Mark your calendars and seize the opportunity to witness this celestial spectacle that promises to ignite the imaginations of stargazers and remind us of the vast wonders that exist beyond our planet.

Často kladené otázky (FAQ)

Q: How many shooting stars can be seen during the peak nights of the Taurid meteor showers?

A: On average, the Taurid meteor showers offer fewer than 10 shooting stars per hour on their peak nights.

Q: Why are shooting stars more visible in November?

A: November is an excellent month to observe shooting stars due to an abundance of sporadic meteors.

Q: Do the Southern and Northern Taurid meteor showers occur at the same time?

A: No, the Southern Taurid meteor shower peaks in early November, while the Northern Taurid meteor shower reaches its peak a few days later.

Q: Are the Taurid meteor showers associated with the constellation Taurus?

A: Although the meteor showers seem to come from the same region of the sky as Taurus, they are not directly linked to the constellation.

Q: What causes shooting stars?

A: Shooting stars are created when meteoroids, small particles, enter the Earth’s atmosphere and vaporize, producing streaks of light.

Q: What is the likely source of the Taurid meteor showers?

A: The Taurids may originate from comet 2P/Encke, which potentially left a trail of rocky debris near Earth’s orbit many years ago.