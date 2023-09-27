Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Věda

Jak vyfotografovat zatmění Slunce 14. října 'Ring of Fire'

ByMamfo Brescia

27. 2023
Jak vyfotografovat zatmění Slunce 14. října 'Ring of Fire'

On October 14, North America will witness a rare solar eclipse known as the “ring of fire.” It will be the first solar eclipse since 2021, and it will be best seen from a path that stretches through the U.S. Whether you’re using a manual camera or a smartphone, here’s everything you need to know about photographing this event.
To ensure safety, it’s crucial to use solar eclipse glasses or solar filters when viewing and photographing the eclipse. Neutral density filters and polarizing filters should not be used. You can choose between aluminized Mylar filters or metal-coated optically flat screw-in glass filters. Alternatively, you can make your own solar filter using Baader AstroSolar film. Baader Solar Film is considered the safest option, and it can be secured to the lens with gaffer or blue painter’s tape.
The location where you photograph the eclipse will make a difference in the results. If you want a symmetrical ring effect, you should be close to the centerline of the eclipse’s path. However, for a more unusual “broken ring” shot, you can be at the edges of the path. Apps like The Photographer’s Ephemeris, PhotoPills, and PlanIt Pro can help you plan your shot and determine the eclipse’s visibility from a specific location.
When capturing a close-up shot of the eclipsed sun, use a tripod and a telephoto lens. Auto-focus on the edge of the moon and constantly check the focus. Consider using a star tracker for better results. Image settings will vary, but ISO 100, f/5.6, and exposures between 1/30 and 1/250 are good starting points. If you want to capture a sequence, a wide-angle composite shot showing the eclipse’s progression, it can be achieved with patience and care.
Remember to enjoy the event while capturing the beauty of the solar eclipse in photographs.
Zdroje:
– Space.com

By Mamfo Brescia

související Post

Věda

Vědecký přístroj na modulu Chandrayaan-3 posílá dostatek dat pro budoucí studii exoplanet

28. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Věda

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades pro Vikram Lander a Pragyan Rover

28. 2023 Robert Andrew
Věda

Pozorování JWST naznačují, že hvězdná kontaminace zasahuje do měření exoplanety TRAPPIST-1b

28. 2023 Gabriel Botha

Zmeškal jsi

Věda

Vědecký přístroj na modulu Chandrayaan-3 posílá dostatek dat pro budoucí studii exoplanet

28. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře
Věda

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades pro Vikram Lander a Pragyan Rover

28. 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentáře
Věda

Pozorování JWST naznačují, že hvězdná kontaminace zasahuje do měření exoplanety TRAPPIST-1b

28. 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáře
Věda

Další blízký hovor: Asteroid 2023 SW6 se blíží k Zemi

28. 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáře