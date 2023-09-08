Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Věda

Brian May, astrofyzik a kytarista Queen, pomáhá NASA při mapování asteroidu Bennu

ByVicky Stavropoulou

8. 2023
Brian May, astrofyzik a kytarista Queen, pomáhá NASA při mapování asteroidu Bennu

Brian May, the legendary lead guitarist of the band Queen, has contributed to NASA’s mission to map and retrieve a sample from the asteroid Bennu. May, who holds a doctorate degree in astrophysics, collaborated with scientist Claudia Manzoni to create realistic 3D images of space missions. Using these images, May helped map Bennu and find a safe landing zone for the OSIRIS-REx probe that collected the sample.

The collaboration began when May sent stereos—3D images made from OSIRIS-REx mission images—to mission director Dante Lauretta. Lauretta was amazed by the quality of the stereos and recognized their potential in locating a landing site for the sample. May, Manzoni, Lauretta, and others worked together on the project, resulting in the book “Bennu 3-D, Anatomy of an Asteroid.”

This is not May’s first involvement with NASA. In 2015, he served as a science collaborator on the New Horizons mission, which explored Pluto. May is known not only for his contributions to astrophysics but also as the songwriter behind many of Queen’s hits, including “We Will Rock You” and “I Want It All.”

May’s passion for space and science is evident in his active role in NASA missions. His expertise and creativity as an astrophysicist and guitarist continue to make an impact in the field.

Zdroje:

– The Weather Channel – “Queen Guitarist Brian May Helps NASA Map Asteroid Bennu”

– Space.com – “Queen Guitarist and Astrophysicist Brian May on NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Asteroid Sample Mission”

By Vicky Stavropoulou

související Post

Věda

Nová studie zjistila, že kombinace piroxikamu s levonorgestrelem zvyšuje účinnost nouzové antikoncepce

9. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Věda

Pokles koncentrace lithia v mořské vodě v souvislosti s klimatem a tektonickou aktivitou

9. 2023 Gabriel Botha
Věda

Vrtulník NASA Ingenuity otevírá dveře studiím magnetického pole na Marsu

9. 2023 Robert Andrew

Zmeškal jsi

Technika

Kreativní ředitel Epic Games Donald Mustard odchází do důchodu

9. 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáře
Technika

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs. Honda Civic Type-R: Blízký závod U-Drag

9. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře
Věda

Nová studie zjistila, že kombinace piroxikamu s levonorgestrelem zvyšuje účinnost nouzové antikoncepce

9. 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáře
Novinky

Revoluční uživatelská zkušenost: Vývoj technologie zobrazovacích panelů

9. 2023 0 Komentáře