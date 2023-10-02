Nové objevy o lávových světech

In the search for exoplanets, scientists have discovered a diverse range of worlds that are unlike anything in our solar system. One type of planet that has captured their attention is the lava world, a large rocky planet with seas of liquid magma on its surface. These super-hot planets, which orbit very close to their stars, make up almost half of all rocky exoplanets discovered so far.

While these lava worlds are inhospitable to life, they are incredibly fascinating to scientists. A recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal takes a closer look at how these planets’ molten oceans affect their size and evolution. Lead author, Kiersten Boley, explains that lava worlds are “very odd, very interesting things” that are more likely to be detected by telescopes because of their proximity to their host stars.

In our own solar system, the closest analog to a lava world is Io, one of Jupiter’s largest moons. Like lava worlds, Io has a constantly changing surface filled with volcanic activity. Images from NASA’s Juno spacecraft have revealed the rapid changes happening on Io’s surface.

One of the most famous lava worlds outside of our solar system is Janssen. This super-Earth orbits a sun-like star 41 light-years away and is home to seas of lava. Despite its extreme conditions, Janssen and other lava worlds offer insights into the early evolution of terrestrial planets. Boley explains that when rocky planets initially form, they go through a magma ocean stage as they cool down. By studying lava worlds, scientists can gain a better understanding of this process and what might have happened on Earth during its early history.

The study used computer models to simulate lava worlds and identified three probable types: those with a liquid molten mantle, those with a magma ocean on the surface, and a hybrid type. These new findings open up exciting new questions and possibilities for further research on lava worlds.

As the search for exoplanets continues, the discovery of lava worlds continues to highlight the incredible diversity of worlds in our galaxy. While these planets may be inhospitable to life, they offer valuable insights into the formation and evolution of terrestrial planets like our own.