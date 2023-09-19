Gene Discovery zlepšuje porozumění růstu kořenových vlasů a hledání potravy dusičnanů v trávách

Researchers at Washington State University have identified a gene, called “BUZZ,” that plays a crucial role in the growth of root hairs in plants. Root hairs are tiny structures that help plants absorb water and nutrients from the soil. The discovery of this gene not only sheds light on the mechanisms of root growth but also has the potential to enhance sustainable crop production.

The BUZZ gene was found to regulate root growth, both in terms of the rate and lateral root initiation, in response to the concentration of nitrates in the soil. Nitrogen is an essential nutrient for plant growth, and nitrates are a primary source of nitrogen. Understanding how plants find and use nitrates can have significant implications for agriculture, fertilization practices, and environmental sustainability.

Interestingly, the BUZZ gene is expressed at low levels and had never been described before. This made its identification challenging. The gene is believed to be conserved across different grass species, including important crops like wheat, rice, maize, and barley. Enhancing the ability of these crops to find and effectively utilize nitrates can have a profound impact on global food production.

The researchers are now delving deeper into the mechanisms controlled by the BUZZ gene. By unraveling the specific functions of this gene, they hope to uncover more insights into nitrate foraging and root system development.

The study was led by PhD students from the Washington State University lab, along with collaborators from other institutions. The findings highlight the importance of basic research in understanding fundamental biological processes, which can ultimately lead to practical applications in crop improvement and sustainability.

Zdroje:

– Thiel A. Lehman et al, BUZZ: an essential gene for postinitiation root hair growth and a mediator of root architecture in Brachypodium distachyon, New Phytologist (2023). DOI: 10.1111/nph.19079