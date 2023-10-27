Garry Shannon odchází z učení a zaměřuje se na hudbu

In a recent interview on Morning Focus, well-known musician Garry Shannon announced his retirement from teaching at St. Flannan’s College in Ennis. Garry, who is a respected member of the legendary Kilfenora Ceilí Band, has decided to shift his focus completely towards his music career.

Known for his exceptional talent as a traditional Irish musician, Garry has played a significant role in promoting Irish music and culture through his teaching and performances. For years, he has been a dedicated member of the Kilfenora Ceilí Band, captivating audiences with their energetic and lively performances.

Garry’s retirement comes as a bittersweet moment for his colleagues and students at St. Flannan’s College. As a teacher, he has influenced and inspired countless young musicians, imparting his knowledge and passion for Irish music. His departure will no doubt leave a void in the school’s music department.

However, Garry’s decision to retire from teaching opens up exciting opportunities for him to further explore his music career. With his extensive experience and undeniable talent, he is set to make an even greater impact on the Irish music scene.

Često postavljana pitanja:

Q: How long has Garry Shannon taught at St. Flannan’s College?

A: Garry Shannon has been a teacher at St. Flannan’s College in Ennis for many years.

Q: What is Garry Shannon’s role in the Kilfenora Ceilí Band?

A: Garry Shannon is a respected member of the Kilfenora Ceilí Band and has played a significant role in promoting Irish music.

Q: Will Garry continue to perform with the Kilfenora Ceilí Band after retirement?

A: Yes, Garry will shift his focus entirely towards his music career with the Kilfenora Ceilí Band.

Q: What impact has Garry had on his students?

A: Garry has influenced and inspired many young musicians through his teaching, imparting his knowledge and passion for Irish music.

Q: Will Garry’s retirement affect the music department at St. Flannan’s College?

A: Garry’s retirement will leave a void in the school’s music department, as he has been a dedicated teacher and mentor to students.