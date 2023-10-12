Městský život

Mamfo Brescia

12. 2023
Pracovní skupina domorodých žen sdílí postupy Navajo pro zatmění Slunce

A group of Indigenous women recently gathered in a college auditorium to share traditional Navajo practices surrounding the upcoming solar eclipse. Over 50 people, of all ages, attended the event to learn about and reconnect with cultural protocols that have been passed down for generations.

During the gathering, the women displayed books on Navajo astronomy and corn pollen, which is used for blessings. A medicine man was also present to answer questions from the predominantly Navajo audience about how to approach the eclipse. Some key guidelines were shared:

– Do not look directly at the eclipse.
– Refrain from eating, drinking, sleeping, or engaging in physical activity during the eclipse.
– Instead, take the opportunity to sit at home, reflect, and pray, considering the event as an intimate and celestial moment.

The purpose of the gathering was to ensure that the community is aware of and prepared for the solar eclipse in accordance with Navajo traditions. These practices hold deep significance for the Navajo people, as they have been passed down through the generations.

The event allowed for an exchange of knowledge and ensured that cultural practices like these continue to be honored and respected. It was a meaningful opportunity for individuals to come together and connect with their heritage, as well as to learn from elders and traditional practitioners.

As the solar eclipse approaches, the Navajo community, along with others who are interested in these traditions, will have the chance to observe the celestial phenomenon in a manner that is deeply rooted in their culture.

– Zprávy AP

