Nová studie naznačuje, že Mars měl kdysi obyvatelné řeky

Researchers at Penn State University have conducted a new analysis of data from NASA’s Curiosity rover, revealing that many of the craters on Mars could have once been habitable rivers. The study, led by Benjamin Cardenas, an assistant professor of geosciences at Penn State, used numerical models to simulate erosion on Mars over long periods of time. They found that common crater formations, known as bench-and-nose landforms, were likely remnants of ancient riverbeds.

This finding challenges previous studies that had identified fluvial ridges as possible indicators of ancient river deposits on Mars. The team’s analysis suggests that there could be undiscovered river deposits in other areas of the planet. Cardenas and his team believe that a larger section of the Martian sedimentary record could have been built by rivers during a habitable period in Mars’ history.

To create their computer model, the researchers used 25-year-old scans of Earth’s stratigraphy, collected by oil companies from beneath the Gulf of Mexico seafloor. These scans provided an ideal comparison to Mars’ geological features. When the team ran the simulation, they observed erosional Martian landscapes that formed topographic benches and noses, similar to the landforms observed by the Curiosity rover within the Gale crater.

The implications of this study are significant, as it suggests Mars may have had far more rivers than previously believed. This paints a more optimistic view of ancient life on Mars, indicating that the planet could have once had the right conditions for life to exist.

Further research is needed to explore the extent of Mars’ potential river deposits and to gain a deeper understanding of the planet’s geological history. The findings of this study open up new possibilities for future missions and investigations to uncover evidence of past life on the Red Planet.

