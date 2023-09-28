Městský život

Odhalení nových technologií a síly AI

Věda

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades pro Vikram Lander a Pragyan Rover

ByRobert Andrew

28. 2023
Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades pro Vikram Lander a Pragyan Rover

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has extended its wait to 14 days to establish contact with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3. However, former ISRO scientist Tapan Mishra believes that even if the rover fails to revive, it would be a miracle if the lander continues to work.

The Chandrayaan lander rover was originally designed for only 14 days of operation. In the extreme lunar conditions of the Southern pole, temperatures can drop to as low as -200 degrees Celsius. At such cold temperatures, plastic materials, carbon power materials, and electronics are likely to crack and fail. However, Mishra remains hopeful that ISRO has implemented effective thermal management measures to overcome these challenges.

To protect the electrical components from the harsh lunar night temperatures that can reach as low as -250 degrees Celsius, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover had been put into “sleep mode” during their mission. Scientists estimate there is only a 50% chance that these devices can endure the freezing temperatures.

Former ISRO chief AS Kiran Kumar expressed concerns that the chances of awakening the rover and lander are diminishing with time. The ISRO team, however, remains committed to establishing contact with the spacecraft until September 30, which marks the next lunar sunset. If the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover fail to wake up, ISRO has announced that they will remain on the moon as India’s lunar ambassador.

Zdroje:
– ANI (via Twitter)
– BBC (via YouTube)

By Robert Andrew

související Post

Věda

Studie odhaluje dopad cyklování metanu v arktických jezerech na změnu klimatu

30. 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Věda

NASA a SpaceX stanovily říjnové datum zahájení mise Psyche

30. 2023 Robert Andrew
Věda

Důležitost správy předvoleb souborů cookie pro personalizovaný online zážitek

30. 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Zmeškal jsi

Věda

Studie odhaluje dopad cyklování metanu v arktických jezerech na změnu klimatu

30. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře
Věda

NASA a SpaceX stanovily říjnové datum zahájení mise Psyche

30. 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentáře
Věda

Důležitost správy předvoleb souborů cookie pro personalizovaný online zážitek

30. 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Komentáře
Věda

NASA rozšiřuje provoz kosmické lodi New Horizons o multidisciplinární vědu

30. 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentáře